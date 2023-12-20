Meet the artists from Amex Gold Unsigned’s live showcase

In partnership with Amex Gold Unsigned

Amex Gold Unsigned hosted its 2023 showcase at north London venue The Dome last month, creating breakthrough opportunities for emerging artists and celebrating new music of every genre.

This year, Unsigned has shone a light on the crucial role grassroots music venues play in developing and promoting emerging music in the UK by partnering with The Dome and hosting two live showcases.

Advertisement

At those events, six of the brightest new unsigned talents in the country displayed their talents. Here, we find out a little more about them.

Abz Winter

From: Rugby

For fans of: Maggie Lindemann, Demi Lovato

My sound in one sentence: “Powerhouse vocals, thundering crescendos and youthful emotional lyrics always written with catharsis in the tone.”

Key track: ‘Are You Good?’

BABY

From: Kent/London

For fans of: Bakar, Jamie T

My sound in one sentence: “Kitchen sink storytelling over scrappy indie chords and DIY bedroom beats.”

Key track: ‘potholes’

Harleighblu

From: Nottingham

For fans of: If Amy Winehouse and Anderson .Paak had a love child, I would be it.

My sound in one sentence: “Raspy jazzy vocals over trippy electronic soulful beats.”

Key track: ‘Queeen Dem’

Advertisement

KIANJA

From: I grew up in Stoke Newington, I’m Jamaican in blood

For fans of: Cleo Sol, Emeli Sandé

My sound in one sentence: “Singalong songs with thought provoking lyrics, lush live arrangements and tender vocals.”

Key track: ‘Place For Me’

Riya Gadher

From: Born and raised in Leicester but now living in West London

For fans of: Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish

My sound in one sentence: “Hypnotic vocals that underpin a cinematic yet urban production style to ultimately enhance the lyrical subjects of self love, self discovery, growth, evolution and hope.”

Key track: ‘You Take Up My Songs’

simon a.

From: Walthamstow, East London

For fans of: Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar

My sound in one sentence: “The voice of a soulful crooner, the lyricism of a rapper and the concepts of a contemporary fine artist.”

Key track: ‘Find Peace Anytime’