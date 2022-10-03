NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi

Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.

‘Mel Made Me Do It’ leads the additions to the NME Radio playlist this week, alongside the latest preview of Arctic Monkeys’ seventh record, the second single off Kid Cudi’s upcoming Netflix feature, and fresh cuts from Beck, Alvvays, Courting, and more.

Check out the latest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List:

