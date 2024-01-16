NMIXX on their polarising “MIXX POP” sound: “What we do is make music that we like”

Love or hate it, NMIXX put out some of the most distinctive music in K-pop today. The girl group have been around for less than two years, but in this short span of time, the sextet have shown their penchant for going above and beyond the ordinary – and that’s even by K-pop standards. Through their unique sound, which they dub “MIXX POP”, they’ve tried their hand at baile funk and pop-rock, toyed with bossa nova and 808-beats – for NMIXX, the limit does not exist.

In their own words, NMIXX are determined to establish themselves as “breakers and changers” in the music industry. Yet, the girl group aren’t going against the grain for the sake of it. “When we release a song, we don’t really put it into the categories of ‘experimental’ or ‘public-friendly’. Mostly, what we do is make music that we like,” member Lily tells NME over Zoom, three weeks before the release of their new mini-album ‘Fe3O4: Break’.

Raised in a small town in Victoria, Australia, the chatty vocalist acts as our translator for the evening. She’s buzzing to discuss the new record’s title track ‘Dash’, a song she describes as drawing inspiration from old-school hip-hop and pop funk. “I think it’s just a really great song, whether or not you enjoy MIXX POP. It’s most of us’ favourite title track so far, so I think people will like it a lot,” Lily adds excitedly. “It’s all about how NMIXX are going to dash to break the world’s limits and stereotypes.”

Last summer, the girls seemingly took an interlude from their MIXX POP sound, dipping their toes into dreamy, breezy dance-pop for the single album ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’. Unsurprisingly, reactions to it were just as polarising. Some fans welcomed the change up, while others worried that the group were abandoning their unique sound. But true to Lily’s words, NMIXX just do their own thing regardless of what others think, as their new project showcases. “In one sentence: ‘Every colour of NMIXX is in this album’,” says the bubbly Jiwoo.

Outspoken leader Haewon singles out the upbeat ‘Run for Roses’ as her personal favourite. Penned by fellow JYP Entertainment artist Young K of Day6, the country-influenced track boasts soaring melodies reminiscent of some of the band’s own music. “I love that ‘band’ sound, and I think the song has a very strong guitar sound,” she explains, as Kyujin and Jiwoo strike a move from the song’s choreography, shredding an air guitar. Meanwhile, the latter swoons over ‘Soñar (Breaker)’, adding that its infectious energy builds up her own excitement as she performs the song.

“I love ‘Passionfruit’ because just listening to it makes you feel so refreshed. It’s quite a poppy song, and it also sounds like the opening of a game sequence, like a game OST,” chimes in Bae. The record’s diversity speaks to each of the members’ tastes, and their love for the new project is palpable. Youngest member Kyujin cheekily adds: “this is NMIXX’s legend album!”

“I have lots of family and friends who would tell me off if I ever got cocky, and I think that’s kind of important” – Lily

Although their ambitions are grand, NMIXX are refreshingly carefree and playful among themselves, and their easy-going demeanour only becomes more apparent as we chat. The group’s down-to-earth affability has helped them connect with fans from all over the world. Fan service is a given in K-pop of course, but in the short time since their debut, NMIXX have formed an intimate bond with their fan base – called NSWERs – chatting up a storm over just about anything over their hours-long live streams.

“I feel like I can share everything that I want with NSWERs,” Lily adds. Over the past year, the vocalist has launched Lily’s Lost The Plot, her very own book and movie club for fans. Inconsequential as it might seem to someone looking in from the outside, it’s rare for K-pop idols to get this candid with their perspectives and critiques of pop culture.

Despite their young age, NMIXX have gotten the formula down to truly connect with fans without compromising their personal space. “They understand that everyone needs to have their own boundaries. And because we have such a good and close bond, they will understand when I need time to myself or when I want to share everything with them, and that’s what I think makes [our relationship] so special,” she proudly shares.

Last year, NMIXX got the opportunity to take their connection with NSWERs offline. On their first-ever headlining ‘Nice To MIXX You’ showcase tour, the six-piece performed in 14 cities across the US and Asia, also hitting Mexico City and Paris as part of larger K-pop concerts. Domestically, they also held their first fan-concert, which Bae and Kyujin call their biggest highlight of the year.

“I love the reactions we get when we go on stage. I love hearing the screams and how the fans go crazy when someone says NMIXX’s name,” Jiwoo says. While she enjoys basking in the limelight, she also sounds almost shy while sharing this. “I don’t want to ever become arrogant from being in the spotlight, and continue to work hard and do well for the people that support me.”

Echoing Jiwoo’s sentiment, Lily touches on the importance of a support system that keeps her grounded in an industry that often places idols on a seemingly untouchable pedestal. “I have lots of family and friends who would tell me off if I ever got cocky, and I think that’s kind of important,” she says with a laugh. “If you just have yes men around you all the time, how are you going to know if you’re stepping out of line? It’s a very helpful, and much-needed thing.”

The only introvert of the group, vocalist Sullyoon spends most of our time together listening intently to her bandmates, nodding along while they speak and smiling softly as the younger members crack jokes. But at this point she chimes in: “There are so many people around us who help us, I just think about how thankful I am to them, and I think that keeps us grounded.”

For NMIXX, though, their status as K-pop up-and-comers also means focusing on talents beyond music – namely, learning different languages and becoming more fashion-forward. “I really want to communicate with Spanish-speaking fans,” says Lily, though she adds that the idol life hasn’t been particularly conducive for regular classes. “We even went to Mexico recently, and got to speak the language and sing a song in Spanish, and I feel like our fans really [appreciated] that.”

“With the fashion world, I feel like we are all developing our style as time goes on, and definitely experimenting with a couple of iconic looks. Did you see the face dress?,” Lily asks, referencing a shoot with Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe for their Spring/Summer 2023 pre-collection. “That was amazing. I think our goals are going well, and we’re very excited for 2024 as well.”

As we go around the room discussing new years goals and resolutions, Haewon and Bae share that they are particularly keen on exploring their musical sensibilities in the year to come, voicing their desire to study and write their own songs. “I want to love the people that I love even more,” Jiwoo adds softly. Meanwhile, Kyujin excitedly bursts out, “I want to try bungee jump!”, eliciting a chorus of rowdy laughter.

“As for me, I want to continue to make great music that people from all over the world can enjoy and that all NSWERs will be proud of,” Lily says. NMIXX’s rookie years have already been everything the group have dreamed of, as they put it. Now, with the release of ‘Fe3O4: Break’, it looks like they’re well on the way to manifesting their desires into reality.

NMIXX’s new mini-album ‘Fe3O4: Break’ is out now on all major streaming platforms.