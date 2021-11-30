EXCLUSIVE: the inside story of Noasis, the Oasis tribute band snowed into a Yorkshire pub for four days

Oasis tribute band Noasis had to roll with it when they were snowed in at the UK’s highest pub for four days, beginning last weekend.

But, after the band finally escaped along with revellers yesterday (November 29), manager Wayne Todd exclusively tells NME that the atmosphere in The Tan Hill Inn, in Richmond, was “fantastic” on Friday night as staff, fans and band made the most of an unexpected lock-in.

The band were dubbed #Snowasis on Twitter after Storm Arwen left them, along with more than 60 revellers and seven bar employees, stranded for three nights in the Tan Hill Inn, in Richmond, the Yorkshire Dales, following a swift fall of more than five feet of snow.

The gig was originally sold out but heavy weather warnings affected turnout out. Yet, despite the storm – dubbed the worst in decades – fans still braved the elements to attend the concert, for which manager Wayne Todd, who sometimes drums for the group but wasn’t at the Tan Hill Inn, says the band are “eternally grateful”.

He adds: “The fact that more than 60-plus people still came during a blizzard means a huge amount to us. We simply wouldn’t exist without our fan base and supporters.”

Noasis formed in 2006 and have had more than 1,100 live performances since then, striving to create an ecstatic atmosphere – which Wayne says was evident on Friday night – at all of their shows.

He explains: “We do like to think that there is a similar buzz at all of our shows. The band always work hard to give the public a show we can be proud of.”

Those stranded in the pub over the weekend were treated to that “buzz” for more than just one night. The guests kept spirits high by hosting pub quizzes and watching movies, while Noasis took to the stage for private encores.

The band, says Wayne, “remember how exciting it was to see Oasis in the early days” and through their sets and performances try to “recreate that experience for a new audience.”

He also explains that the band always stay at the Tan Hill Inn after a show, and had planned to do so before the storm took hold: “The hospitality at the venue is fab and they provide us with single rooms, a great evening meal and a hearty breakfast.”

The realisation they would be staying for more than just the customary night as tradition only came the following morning (Saturday 27th). The band, Wayne reveals, said this was “particularly disappointing” because they had to cancel their scheduled show at the Bocking Arts Theatre near Colchester, Essex, that evening and they “don’t like to let down a venue of the people that have bought tickets.”

The band and its fans were not the only ones stranded by Storm Arwen. In Scotland, passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness were stuck on board for more than 17 hours on Friday night after the train could go no further than Huntly Station.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Scotland faced a fourth night without electricity last night. Police Scotland declared a major incident in the north-east of the country, which remains the worst hit, due to the widespread disruption.

This upheaval perhaps partly explains why the Noasis story caught the public’s attention, causing that #Snowasis hashtag to trend over the weekend.

“When I first saw the hashtag, I thought it was very witty,” says Wayne, who explains that as a tribute band, they have no problem with the new moniker as a nickname.

As for a permanent name change, Wayne says the band will stick with Noasis for now, adding that they do “take things more seriously” when it comes to the music.

When all this blows over, you can check out Noasis’ upcoming shows at http://www.noasis.co.uk/tour.html