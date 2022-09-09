“Simon Pegg.”

CORRECT.

“Some people think ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ is Slade’s only hit, but we had 40 other hits and were around a long time. But that song is a good legacy to have and puts a smile on people’s faces. There isn’t a day that goes by when somebody doesn’t shout ‘IT’S CHRISSSSTMASS!’ at me, and it probably happens 50 times a day during December! But I appreciate people’s love for it. It was the best day’s work we ever did.”

On a similarly festive note, is it true you were once caught by the police herding a donkey in the middle of the road whilst dressed as Joseph on acid?!

“It was shortly after ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ was released, and my best mate threw a nativity-themed party. I wanted to go as the Angel Gabriel but he protested that I was as far removed from angel as anybody could get! So I put a tea-towel on my head, wore a tool-belt and went as Joseph. I left the party early at 1am and got in my Mercedes sports car, and everything went psychedelic. Somebody had spiked my drink with a hallucinogenic drug!

“As I was driving down these country lanes keeping off the main roads, I saw this donkey blocking the road. I didn’t know if it was real or if I was just tripping! As I’m trying to push this donkey on its hind legs from behind back into the field, suddenly the police pull up and think I’m shagging this donkey from behind! They asked: ‘Alright Noddy, what have you been up to now?’. They could see I was space-y. I told them I’d been to a party and got stuck behind this donkey that won’t budge. They asked: ‘What have you been celebrating?’. Because I was dressed as Joseph, I replied: ‘Well, my wife’s just had a kid tonight!’ [Laughs] They thought it was funny and said, ‘We’ve heard them all now!'”