Olivia Dean’s surf school journey: “It’s always been something I wanted to be associated with”

Last January, I really wanted to get away and do a bit of travelling after such a busy year. I went to Rio with some friends for three weeks, and it was the best trip I’ve ever been on in my whole life. I’ve always wanted to go to Rio, and it was a dream come true. Since then, I just feel like I have this connection with it. You know when you just feel really at home in a place?

One of my friends had gone to teach English there and made a connection with the Vivendo Um Sonho Surf (VUSS) school based in the Rocinha favela, and said we should meet them and hang out. It was such a privilege, because sometimes you go on trips and you feel so touristy, but this was getting a look into what it would be like if I was living there. Our mates were driving us around and taking us to their favourite waterfall spots, little restaurants and bars, parties. I was just immersed.

I’m a London girl through and through, so there’s no reason why I should be interested in surfing. But I’ve always admired surfing and skate communities. I think it breeds such good natured people, and it’s always something I felt like I wanted to be associated with. I had never done surfing myself, but when I played Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall a few years ago, you could go down and surf between the sets. I’m not a very strong swimmer, but I am brave. I just threw myself in the water. The waves were crazy. I was literally getting dumped on and thrashed around, but I loved it. I just fell in love with it, and I think it’s a really beautiful sport. It’s like you’re riding Mother Nature.

There’s also an amazing analogy about songwriting that I always think of when I’ve got writer’s block: songwriting is like surfing – you can practise getting up on the board, but if the “wave” of inspiration doesn’t come, you’re not gonna write a good song. it’s about balance and patience! Everything’s got to be in line.

VUSS is such a great organisation. It helps all the local kids – who are living in quite a stressful place to grow up – get into surfing. They hang out on the beach together, teach them patience and do mentoring. DHL were able to provide the surf school with some much-needed equipment, including beach umbrellas, rash vests, and a surfboard trolley.

DHL have an existing relationship with the surf community in Brazil through their work with local NGO SOBRASA, who also joined us to provide lifeguard coaching for the kids. It’s been a really beautiful combo. I feel really grateful that DHL were able to help us help the school, and also help me to go there again to perform a gig.

Brazilian music is my favourite; it’s just so chic and timeless. And I always wanted to do a gig there myself, and when I went on my first trip we saw this Brazilian artist called Mart’nália. And funnily enough, the venue where we saw her, we ended up moving my intimate gig organised by DHL FAST-TRACK across the road to Fundição Progresso. And that gig was the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was just a moment of pure inspiration for me.

When I went back out there, I was so nervous that nobody was going to come because it was raining, and my friends in Brazil told me that, stereotypically, Brazilians don’t come out in the rain. But it was rammed. And I came out and sang the first song, and they sang along to every single word. And I just remember thinking, ‘But I’m in Brazil! And I’m singing in English!’ Brazilians are so full of love. I met everyone afterwards and some people had travelled 14 hours on a coach. It was crazy.

I think in life, when you find a place like Rio, where you feel really like yourself and feel intrigued by the culture, people and music, you really have to keep going back. As for the rest of this year, it’s album two time. I’m pulling inspiration from my travels and how my life has just been crazy different since my debut album ‘Messy’ came out. I’m trying to remain centred and inspired.

As told to NME. Interview by Hollie Geraghty