What are the four bonus tracks on the Japanese edition of your 2006 album ‘Impeach My Bush’?

“‘Make Me’, ‘Damage’, ‘Hanky Code’ and….’Fan Etiquette’?”

CORRECT. The iconic Joan Jett features on that album…

“We got to know each other way back when I used the sample of ‘Bad Reputation’ on ‘Fatherfucker’, and she really liked the album and we worked together really well. She was definitely someone I grew up idolising. Joan Jett and Suzi Quatro were these fantastic, straight-up no-bullshit rock’n’roll women.”

For a bonus half point, can you identify what any colour represents in the hanky code (where one communicates their sexual interests by different-hued handkerchiefs)?

“Well, wearing a brown handkerchief means you like scatological play.”

CORRECT. Among others, you could have also had: black (S&M), dark blue (anal sex), light blue (oral sex), red (fisting) or yellow (water sports). Talking of which…in the joyously NSFW video to your 2015 track ‘Rub’, you peed naked…

“That’s because I was directing all day and I had to piss so bad. It was spontaneous. It was a cast/crew of 40 female-identified people and I was shooting scenes naked and directing behind the camera, so it felt normal which was amazing. But I peed for so long, at first it was funny, then there was uncomfortable laughing and then it became annoying and there were yells of, ‘Can you stop peeing?’ But it was very empowering. To me, it’s an opus. At one point, the police came by and wanted to know what we were doing as they’d received complaints but they weren’t allowed in because we had a permit.”