NME Radio Roundup 18 July 2022: Turnstile, Harry Styles and Interpol

Last month Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile released the music video for ‘New Heart Design’. Taken from their glorious 2021 album ‘Glow On’, it came alongside an announcement of their autumn tour, a string of dates that’ll see them supported by JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail. A live force to be reckoned with, they’re sure to be phenomenal shows; and we’ve added the live band of the summer’s latest tune to the NME Radio A List.

Also new to the NME Radio playlist this week we’ve got the latest single from Harry Styles, as well as choice cut from Interpol’s new record; alongside tunes from Hot Chip and Katy J Pearson, and Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s soulful collaboration with Michael Kiwanuka.

Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:

On the A List:

