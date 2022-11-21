NME Radio Roundup 21 November 2022: Romy, Fred Again.., Stormzy and more

Last week, The xx‘s Romy dropped her euphoric new single ‘Strong’, her first solo single since 2020 debut ‘Lifetime’. The energetic dance anthem sees her collaborate with in-demand producer Fred Again.., and speaking about the team-up, Romy said: “our friendship helps me feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music”.

This second solo single is an exciting glimpse of what we could expect from further Romy material, and leads the charge in this week’s NME Radio additions, alongside other fresh drops including Stormzy’s latest preview of his upcoming third album, The Blessed Madonna’s new club banger, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: