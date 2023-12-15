Red Velvet: “I’m not sure if we can say that we’ve helped define K-pop”

K-pop in 2023 stands at a crucial crossroads. As new groups burst onto the scene, each one seemingly shinier than the last, the allure of the next big thing can be irresistible. In this quest for being the trendiest, it’s easy to get caught in the glittering whirlwind of change. Yet, amidst this enticing chaos, there’s a poignant beauty in artists who stand firm, embracing their truth and style.

When Red Velvet released teasers for their third studio album, ‘Chill Kill’, there was familiarity in the foreboding, fiendish nature of it all. A dimly lit room, pensive faces, an empty chair and that signature spellbinding spine tingle – it represented a celebratory return to form for the SM Entertainment girl group, who are closing in on ten years since their debut.

“I definitely felt the pressure,” Seulgi candidly tells NME. “Since it’s been a while since we have prepared a full-length album, we wanted to make sure the album contained our colours. It was not easy to combine the ‘Red’ and ‘Velvet’ concepts in a single album, so it was a challenge.” That is the group’s namesake, mixing in infectious “Red” pop songs with darker and mature “Velvet” ones, to major success.

The group’s last full-length album was the beloved and critically lauded ‘Perfect Velvet’ in 2017, which featured the hit song ‘Peek-a-Boo’. Joy’s rainbow dress from the music video went viral, distracting from the plot where the members are sirens who lure pizza delivery boys to their spooky demise. Reflecting on the success of ‘Perfect Velvet’, Irene shares that she is “truly honoured” by the legacy it has created. “I’m just realising and extremely surprised that six years have passed,” she added.

In the past nine years, Red Velvet have released well over 100 songs, spanning over a dozen mini-albums, many OSTs and several Japanese releases among them. This time around, though, the central theme for ‘Chill Kill’ was to evolve. “As our growth and Red Velvet’s storytelling are incorporated into the album, I think it has a complex yet mature atmosphere to it,” says Yeri. She doesn’t just mean storytelling like how some artists bear their soul, but more akin to the narrative of a film or television series. Not all of them are as grim as committing murder – though there are a few – but they galvanise many fans to craft their own theories.

“‘Chill Kill’ is an album that carries a clearer narrative than any of our previous releases,” says Wendy. “Every content for the album, such as the tracks, choreography, teaser images, trailer and music video, are woven into a single story.” She playfully leans into it all. “I think it’s more fun for fans to interpret the story by themselves, and they have been doing much better than us.” Birthed from that is a sonically confident and masterful record, one that allows Red Velvet to return to their roots and bloom fuller.

Where the group truly shine, some fans would argue, are on their album cuts – after all, they aren’t known as the “B-side Queens” for nothing. “If I were to pick one, it would be ‘Underwater’,” says Seulgi. “It’s a dreamy yet cosy track that feels like submerging into water, and its warmth makes it perfect for the chilly winter days.” As leader of the group, the motherly Irene recommends something for the well-being of their fans. “The more I listen to ‘Wings’, the better I like it. It’s a track that reflects big power from hopeful lyrics, and I’d really recommend this song to ReVeluvs who may be going through tough times.”

The album also was an opportunity for Red Velvet to consider their own evolution as artists and people. With such a journeyed career, comes wisdom. “I’ve heard that the process of one’s maturity is similar to breaking out of an egg. My tranquillity can be disrupted by the process of self-improvement or the influence of good people around me,” says Joy.

“I realise that I’ve become more mature once I recognise that the pain was a part of my growth, shattering my own world,” the singer adds sagely. Joy’s observation draws parallels to Red Velvet’s position in this “new world” of K-pop. Once heralded as vanguards of their era, they are perceived by some as part of the “old guard” – alongside contemporaries TWICE and BLACKPINK.

Thinking back on their impact, the quintet keep it humble. “I’m not sure if we can say that we’ve helped define K-pop, but if others think so, this would be an honour,” says Wendy, who also touches on their recent appearance at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 as the only K-pop act. “I was glad that we were able to introduce not only Red Velvet’s music but also K-pop to a broader audience.”

It’s a road paved with hardships, but plenty of laughs too. Every K-pop group has intimate moments that become internet memes and cherished inside jokes for their fandoms. Yeri shares one such memory. “I remember eating ice cream while we were doing a live stream. There were two types of ice creams and someone made a meme called ‘Differences between ice cream A and ice cream B’. One was soft ice cream, the other was hard, so our facial expression was so different when we tried each of the ice cream, and comparing the two expressions was hilarious. I can still remember how much I laughed when we first saw that meme.”

Sincere humour and a genuine bond with one another are crucial ingredients to their longevity. One ethos that keeps them grounded through the unevenness of the music industry are sagacious words they once received. “The advice not to rush and to keep my own pace, along with the encouragement that it’s okay to take a break when things get tough, have helped me during hard times,” Wendy says. “Hearing these warm words allow me to completely focus on myself, without comparing myself to others.”

Despite their self-perceptions, Red Velvet have indelibly defined and shaped K-pop, not just in expanding the limits of the genre but also exemplifying some of its highest peaks. With their ‘Chill Kill’ album, they not only remind listeners of their profound presence amid shifting tides, but school new groups on how to achieve an enduring legacy.

For those wondering about what is next for the group, Irene assuages concerns. “This third full-length album was released after 6 years, and we plan to focus on album activities for the time being,” she says, while teasing that the members also “plan to meet fans through different solo projects”. As for a US tour, she says that they don’t have “specific plans” just yet, but “hope to have the opportunity to meet you there in the future”.

Red Velvet’s third studio album ‘Chill Kill’ is out now