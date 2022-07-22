Reef are known for the TFI Friday jingle ‘It’s Your Letters’ (adapted from your 1996 single ‘Place Your Hands’). In 2015, host Chris Evans tweeted a clip of his top five versions of the jingle. Other than Reef, name any other artist in the list.

“It didn’t matter how big you were, if you went on that show you had to sing ‘It’s Your Letters’ to the tune of your new single – so there’s a lot to choose from! Let’s go for Blur, Foo Fighters, Spice Girls and Supergrass?”

WRONG. The hall of fame included Faith No More, The Wannadies, Tony Bennett, James and Bee Gees.

“People would sing ‘It’s Your Letters’ at me in the streets, at gigs… to this day, it’s still quoted at me. Chris Evans helped us because when we dropped ‘Place Your Hands’, he was the Radio 1 Breakfast Show host and played it all the time, which made it a hit. And then the ‘It’s Your Letters’ jingle sealed it in people’s memories. When they did the TFI Friday 20th anniversary [in 2015], they tried changing it to ‘It’s Your Emails’ which didn’t work as well! Backstage during that reunion, we all looked at each other and thought: ‘I’m 21 again’.

“We had some crazy times at TFI Friday. I remember after playing the show once, we took a private plane to Denmark to play a sold-out show and as we looked through the window, we could see the Hale–Bopp Comet.”