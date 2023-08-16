Rio Rainz: alt-R&B wunderkind with real heart-on-sleeve power

You could argue that when it comes to the new wave of DIY-minded Gen Z musicians – from Jim Legxacy to Tendai – their shared taste palette is rather sophisticated; they largely draw on influences beyond their years. In the case of the self-proclaimed “old soul” singer-rapper Rio Rainz, it’s no different.

Born to Irish and Jamaican parents in Essex, Rio listened to the Lovers’ Rock and reggae that his mother played, while building an interest in jazz and soul influences. However, at a young age, Rio largely turned his attention to rap. He saw the genre as an outlet for him to process his emotions; he was soon featured on [freestyle YouTube channel] Bl@ckbox Hardest Under 18’s Cypher in 2019. “I realised that I kept wanting to be different,” Rainz explains to NME as he reflects on his early success. “And the progression from the music that I made then to now is magnificent.”

Having recently turned 19, and now based in east London, Rio has spent the past few years writing to a backdrop of classic soul-sampling beats. If you were to scroll through his discography, you’d find an eclectic collection of emotionally intelligent alt-R&B tracks depicting life’s challenges, from a first heartbreak (‘I’m Just A Toxic Lover Boy’) to dealing with regret (‘Damaged’). Working between the capital and the rural village of Takely, near to where he grew up, Rio says that being able to “sit in a tree with a notepad” and journal away ideas in the stillness of the countryside has shaped his varied sound – which largely recalls the moving atmospherics of BERWYN.

Following his 2022 debut EP ‘Withdrawal Symptoms’, in September, Rio will drop his second extended release, the five-track ‘Cobwebs In My Room’. Working with other boundary pushers like Finn Foxell and NME 100 graduate p-rallel on the remix for EP standout ‘Sunshine’, the collection offers a portrait of young artist learning how to move on from previous anxieties and broken relationships. “I’m reinventing myself,” he tell us. “And on ‘Cobwebs In My Room’, all I’ve done is articulate these new experiences.”

NME: Artistically, what are you hoping to prove with ‘Cobwebs In My Room’?

“The progression was interesting because a lot of different things happened in my life during the time of writing the EP. I was definitely maturing, experiencing things through my lens in a way that I wouldn’t usually.

“I guess the EP is like a messy visualisation of cobwebs being stuck everywhere. I actually wrote the title before I’d written any of the songs. And chronologically, when you listen, it changes consistently. I was in a lot of different mindsets. I like the messy thing I was playing around with; the music doesn’t have to be cohesive, although it does have identity traits in it.”

Your sound is super eclectic. Where do you feel you fit into the landscape?



“My personality has a lot of different layers to it. One day I can be extremely extroverted, another day I’m selectively introverted, and that kind of first orchestrated my music. I feel like I’m in this genre-less state – but I used to look at that as a negative aspect of my music.

“I used to think all my music needs to be cohesive. I need to have this trait so that everyone can enter the world of Rio Rainz and know exactly what to expect. I realised my identity is quite unorthodox and, during this process of making ‘Cobwebs In My Room’, I realised that more than ever. I feel like I’m an old soul.”

Why is carving out a distinct musical identity so important to you?

“This is an experimental stage where I’m listening to my fanbase, growing with them each day through shows. I’m connecting with those people and realising what bracket people want me to fit in. But it’s also important to keep my identity where it’s not just about what people want, it’s also about what I want. The music that I make is personal and I love it. From ‘Withdrawal Symptoms’ to now, this is a level up in my artistry, a level up in experiment. That’s gonna continue.”

“I’m not pretending to be anything that I’m not in the music that I create.”

You have previously said that you make music “without a mask”. What does that mean?

“It correlates to being vulnerable in my music and also correlates to young men who don’t have the opportunity to do so. I feel like a lot of young men in today’s society are not able to express how they feel — whether that’s numbness, depression, anxiety, or just being able to talk on issues that matter. I was somebody like that until I found my release. Everyone has their own release – for me, it’s music. So, to be able to put out vulnerable music and articulate more personal things, that’s powerful.

“You are taking something, putting it into a song and then saying, ‘All right, it’s no longer mine.’ I’m saying, ‘Take my vulnerability, take my flaws. I’m gonna be an open book.’ That’s exactly what I mean by not wearing a mask. I’m not pretending to be anything that I’m not in the music that I create.”

What’s currently in the pipeline for you?

“I’m working on my next project. Right now, I’m inspired by Amy Winehouse, which is funny when I’ve got a jungle song out and I’ve made Latin songs. I’ve just made a lot of cool things that I’m itching to release. I like the kind of uncertainty of like, ‘I’m about to release a song now, who knows what it’s gonna be?’ It’s never gonna be the same type of thing.

“More shows will happen. I think [London’s] Jazz Cafe. I plan to play Ronnie Scotts with my friends who play there regularly at some point. What to expect? I know a lot more uncertainty, more question marks…”

You just mentioned Amy Winehouse. What do you love about the late singer?

“She was just super talented and inspires me in ways that I can’t explain. I want to mix an Amy Winehouse world with a Lil Yachty world. I want to be a pioneer for that sound, but I don’t really want to speak on it until I do it, if you know what I mean. I’m mixing soulful music with unorthodox, stylistic rap, I guess.”

And what do you find inspiring about Lil Yachty?

“Lil Yachty is someone who’s from a rap culture that has transitioned [into other genres]. He has a song called ‘Drive Me Crazy’ which made me think, ‘Yes, this is timeless music, it’s smart.’ You can tap into other cultures while remaining yourself – which is a beautiful thing.”

Rio Rainz’ new EP ‘Cobwebs In My Room’ will be released on September 22