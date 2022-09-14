Sabrina Carpenter talks NME through her ‘Firsts’

To celebrate the arrival last month of her fifth studio album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’, Sabrina Carpenter sat down with NME to take part in our ongoing Firsts video series.

The Pennsylvania singer and actress, who has starred in such recent films as Work It, Emergency and Tall Girl 2, took us through a range of her musical first times, from revealing the first CD she bought to the first gig she ever played.

Carpenter also recalled to NME the hometown pride she felt upon headlining Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA a few years ago. The annual event was the first festival that Carpenter ever attended as a child, and, she says, “it was always my dream to headline Musikfest one day”. Plus, the festival supplies some “exquisite corn-on-the-cob,” according to Carpenter.

The 23-year-old also detailed in our interview her early love for Christina Aguilera. “When I was 6 or 7, I saw a video of her singing ‘A Sunday Kind Of Love’,” Carpenter explained about the origin of her admiration for the singer.

“[Aguilera] was maybe 10 in the video, and I was just mesmerised by her confidence and the power in her voice. Ever since then, I’ve been a Stan – from day one!”

You can check out the full Firsts video interview with Sabrina Carpenter above.

