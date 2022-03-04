Sea Power were once asked to list their Top Ten Colloquial Names of British Birds for The Face magazine. Can you name three of your top five?

“Hmm…. No. I’m pretty sure this is something Martin did. I mean, they’re all going to be comedy names like Shag Piper or Golden Titwank aren’t they? I’m giving up!”

WRONG. You could have had: Cuckoo, which you called Welsh ambassador (1), Great crested grebe – arsefoot (2), Blackcap – nettle monger (3), Fulmar – flying milkbottle (4) or Peregrine falcon – tiercel gentle (5).

“Some of those were a lot more poetic than I was expecting! Bands’ members who like birds have a secret society – which I’m not in because I don’t class myself as an expert of a twitcher, unlike Martin, who goes and does his secret handshake with other music people who are into birds!”

Didn’t you once try to convince Jarvis Cocker to join you on a twilight expedition to look for nightjars?

“I remember that! He didn’t want to. He was having a beer after a show and was having a nice time talking to people, so fair enough. But Martin dragged us all out anyway. It was during a forest tour, and we were playing somewhere that had a Monkey World. Martin ended up climbing up the tree ropes and got told off by the forest warden, who shone a high-powered torch in his eyes, illuminating him in the trees, as he yelled: “FREEZE! You shouldn’t be up there and if you fall, YOU MIGHT DIE!!”

For a bonus half-point, Martin once told NME that the great crested grebe resembled which indie icon?

“Bernard Butler.”

CORRECT.

“It’s not a bad looking bird and Martin is a fan of Bernard’s guitar-playing, so it’s a compliment”

Talking about NME quotes, Carl Barât once pretended to be offended at a jokey letter your ex-manager had written to us suggesting that “every girl and boy in rock… boycott Barât and his associated traders in The Libertines.” When you played a gig in Paris, Barât squared up to your ex-manager, pretending he was livid and was going to beat him up.

“I didn’t know anything abut that until later, but our ex-manager was utterly fooled and thought he might be beaten up by them. I mean, Libertines-wise, Pete [Doherty] once challenged me to a press-ups competition when we played with them. But unfortunately it didn’t happen. I said yeah, and then he just looked a bit sleepy. But I would have won!”

What were those early days of playing with the Libs, The Strokes and Interpol like?

“There wasn’t much happening in indie when we first got together, and all of a sudden there were the first bunch of groups like The Libertines, The Strokes and Interpol who came along and seemed to know what they wanted to do. Interpol gave us our first European tour and I watched them every night, because I was fascinated by them as a band and they made me feel utterly unprofessional, because we couldn’t play our songs properly. [Interpol frontman] Paul Banks asked me: ‘Why do you never play ‘The Lonely’?’, and I replied: ‘Because we can’t play it properly’. He offered to help us out and learned the guitar, and came onstage to join in, and we still totally cocked it up.”