“Joe Corré.”

CORRECT. The son of Vivienne Westwood and the late Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren was protesting against music becoming a “marketing tool” on the 40th anniversary of ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’

“He asked me to go and watch but I didn’t want to. I told him to his face that I thought it was all a bit dopey. But I like Joe. When I worked in Malcolm McLaren’s shop [Sex] before the Sex Pistols, I used to take Joe and his brother to the cinema on Saturday afternoon in Victoria Station to watch cartoons – until we realised it wasn’t a place to take young kids because there was loads of blokes in dirty mackintoshes.”

Legendary NME hack Nick Kent recently compared Malcolm McLaren to former American president Donald Trump, claiming he was interested in the idea of “riots, of police, of just setting up some kind of chaos and anarchy”, and he painted you as the the one who would question: “‘Yeah, Malcolm but what about the consequences?’ He didn’t even recognise there would be consequences to his actions – and neither did Trump.”…

“That’s very astute and he’s got a point. Malcom would call himself an agent provocateur, and I guess he was. Initially, we all had a very symbiotic relationship and I don’t think anybody would have ever heard of the Sex Pistols if it wasn’t for Malcolm, but equally, I don’t think anybody would have heard of Malcolm if it wasn’t for us. He had the ideas; we had the content. And I don’t think he really understood what he had on his hands. He convinced himself that we weren’t much good and were just a louder version of the Bay City Rollers, which was how he was trying to pitch us.”