“In Denmark?! [Laughs] No idea, but I’m going to take a punt and say it’s a Number One album in Denmark!”

WRONG. It hit Number 17.

“If any band or artist knows what number their second album got to in Denmark 18 years later, then they should probably get out more!”

You were the last-ever band to work with producer Phil Spector, who produced two tracks on the record before you sacked him in 2002 (he was later convicted of second-degree murder in 2009, before dying in jail earlier this year). How did it feel being 23-years-old and having to fire him?

“Pretty scary, to be honest. Jeff Barrett from Heavenly and our bass player, James Stelfox, were the main people who arranged the meeting with [Spector] where the deed was done. It was quite a troubled time for the band, but obviously in retrospect is completely overshadowed by the tragedy that occurred not long afterwards. But at the time, it became a very stressful and pressured environment, because the label were used to hearing the progress of an album and Phil was very protective of these tracks and would say, ‘You’re not coming into the studio or hearing anything until it’s done’. We were caught in the middle because we wanted to make the best record and have respect for the producer, but also the label are paying for the album, and [Spector] wasn’t doing well with his medication and mental health. So it was a difficult time.”

“It went reasonably well at the start, because we recorded [the single] ‘Silence Is Easy’. Then – I don’t want to speculate on the reasons [why] – somehow it went downhill from there and ended up being a difficult chapter. But producer Danton Supple stepped in and became a ray of light in that he reinvigorated us and got to us finish the album. There was a sense of relief that this pressurised circus was finished, and we were able to make a record without the scrutiny and spotlight we had on us because of Phil Spector’s involvement.”