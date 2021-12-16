When you played ‘Sun Hits the Sky’ on Da Ali G Show in 2000, which band did the titular spoof host pretend to confuse you with?

“Supertramp?”

CORRECT. Ali G – the self-described treasurer of the national campaign against indie music” mistook you for Supertramp, told you to shave your sideburns and ‘assisted’ with a bass-heavy remix of ‘Sun Hits the Sky’.

“That was funny because Sacha Baron Cohen [aka Ali G] came into the dressing room before the show and went through the script with me, so I thought I was all ready. When the cameras started rolling, he changed everything and did completely different bits of banter. Hence my dazed and confused expression at times. Or that might have been the joint before the show! [Laughs] My kids find the YouTube clip funny.”

What was the most surreal offer you’ve ever turned down?

“There was that weird offer to model for Calvin Klein, which was strange. I wasn’t into the idea of myself in pants on billboards! But I’d do it now, man – though I haven’t quite got the figure I had when I was 18! Obviously the Spielberg stuff …”

Supergrass rejected an offer from director Steven Spielberg to star in your own Monkees-style TV series…

“We flew over and had a meeting with him at Universal Studios. It was fascinating and exciting. We were in the midst of the success of the ‘Alright’ video and were flying. Part of us thought, ‘Fuck it – why not?’, but we’d started work on the second album [1997’s ‘In It for the Money’] and were loving how it sounded. If we’d moved forward with Spielberg, it would have stopped that record. It was an easy decision in the end. It was a Sliding Doors moment: do we want to carry on making records or be TV stars? We didn’t want to be celebrities. I’m the same now. I’ve been offered Dancing on Ice, but the thought of me in ice skates is enough to send shivers! [Laughs]”