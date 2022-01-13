Which band replaced Tears for Fears when you pulled out of Live Aid in 1985?

“I knew we didn’t do it, but I wasn’t aware there was a replacement.”

WRONG. Apparently you were replaced at JFK Stadium Philadelphia by blues group George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

“My wife worked with George Thorogood before I met her because they were on her record label, so it’s weird I did not know that.”

Why didn’t you play Live Aid?

“Initially, I was pissed off because Bob [Geldof, organiser] had announced we were doing it without even asking us and it was smack in the middle of a year-long tour. It was the first week off we had. We kissed and made up with Bob and did ‘Everybody Wants to Run the World’ for him [for Sport Aid] afterwards, but we didn’t think us not performing would affect the amount of money they were raising in any way, so we didn’t do it so we could have that break.”

Did you ever regret missing such an iconic event?

“No, because we were exhausted. I realised we’d pulled out of his huge event, and there was this amusing moment where we were in Hawaii on the day it was happening, and there was a local cover band playing ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ in this little bar. I’m like: this or Live Aid? I don’t know!”

People might not realise that Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ samples Tears for Fears…

“It uses a slowed-down version of the drum intro to our song ‘The Hurting’. That was great, and I thought the charity side was wonderful. It’s just that Live Aid was bad timing for us.”