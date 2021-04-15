“It’s the Scottish actor who was in Trainspotting, but I can’t remember his name. I’ll resist Googling it! (Laughs)”

WRONG. It’s Ewen Bremner.

“I haven’t seen Creation Stories, but being on the label was amazing and pretty random. When we were making ‘Bandwagonesque’, Primal Scream were recording ‘Screamadelica‘ and My Bloody Valentine were making ‘Loveless‘, and Alan and [fellow label boss] Dick Green put all of their money into making those records. At least one of them remortgaged their home. That’s how committed they were to the music. I remember playing London and Alan inviting us to the Creation office the next morning to give us some records. We got there and had a few beers, then Alan suddenly says: ‘OK, everyone, phone’s off! We’re having a party!’. Two hours later, there’s 80 people all off their heads dancing on the roof. Bobby Gillespie and Felt’s Lawrence are there, and we don’t get home for another day-and a-half (Laughs)”

McGee claims you were “total nut jobs” back in the day and that he once stole a boat from a posh hotel with you while you were on five E’s…

“(Laughs) That’s an amalgamation of a few different incidents! We had our moments. On our early tours we drove round in a transit van that didn’t have any windows, with a mattress chucked in the back. One lucky person sat up front with the driver and everybody else bounced around like popcorn in the back of the van.”

McGee also said his memoir that Teenage Fanclub could have become massive in America were it not for your “streak of self-sabotage”. Is that fair?

“Who knows? I don’t know if we could have ever been a really big band in America. When ‘Bandwagonesque’ came out, we were on Saturday Night Live and hot through our association to DCG Records. who had signed Sonic Youth and Nirvana.* But I don’t think we were slick enough to ever be big in America. I don’t think enough people would have connected with our aesthetic. In terms of self-sabotage… I don’t know, I think we’ve always just done our own thing. We don’t have any regrets – we’re happy with the way things went.”

*Famously, ‘Bandwagonesque’ beat Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ to be awarded Album of the Year by US music magazine Spin in 1991.