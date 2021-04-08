Who is the only member of the Wu-Tang Clan not to feature on the recording of your 1998 collaboration ‘Say What You Want (All Day Every Day)’?

“ODB [Ol’ Dirty Bastard] – ‘cause he was in jail!”

CORRECT.

“ODB was originally supposed to do it. He was the first Wu-Tang member I spoke to. I put the phone down on him. He called me up and was like, ‘Yo, yo yo, what’s up peaches?’ and I told him to fuck off because I thought it was a wind-up! He got arrested just as we arrived in New York, so Method Man stepped up and wrote his rap about bottles of rum because he thought the British were pirates. We didn’t start until after midnight and it was all of us [Texas], all of the Wu-Tang – apart from ODB – and [Wu-Tang affiliates] Sunz of Man. We were sitting round a piano singing – it was like a party in Glasgow! Method Man asked me: ‘Do you know any raps?’, and I did the whole of Blondie’s ‘Rapture’. They were howling with laughter!”

Were you tempted to rap on the single?

“No! Put it this way: when we performed it at the Brit awards, Method Man suddenly got the fear backstage and said: ‘I think I might sing’. I grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and said: ‘Oi! Look into my eyes – You and I are Marvin and Tammi for the ‘90s! Fuckin’ rap and I’ll sing!’. The idea of him singing is probably how he felt about me rapping!”