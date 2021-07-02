In 2013, which pop star included The Bluetones – “apart from that one song” – in his list of “quarter-decent three-chord knobheads that could and did get a deal in the ‘90s”?

“Er… Robbie Williams?”

CORRECT. Among many others, the list included: “Echobelly, Menswear, Sleeper, Ocean Colour Scene (apart from that one song – hang on! Nah, not even that song), Salad and Geneva (sub-Suede – can you imagine?)”

(Laughs) “He’s a nice guy, isn’t he? I saw that at the time. I didn’t find it funny – but I didn’t find it offensive either. I don’t really worry about what Robbie Williams thinks about my music. I’d be more surprised if he was a fan!”

Ever run into him?

“I met him a couple of times but my memories of it aren’t that great. (Laughs) Not to do with my state of mind or anything like that, but I don’t think he made much of an impression on me. I don’t want to say anything negative about anybody, so I won’t say anything at all!”

Boo! Ever have any fun ‘90s feuds with any other bands?

“In the early days, we weren’t particularly fond of Menswear or them of us, but that was just young men and their raging testosterone levels. It was all a bit silly.”

Didn’t the Fall’s Mark E Smith once tell you to “fuck off”?

“That was a badge of honour! (Laughs) I was lucky to be told to fuck off by Mark E Smith! It was at the wrap party of the first series of [radio show] The Adam and Joe Show, which we’d both been guests on. He was talking to them both and I interjected with something and he said: ‘Fuck off! I’m talking to Joe!’. I inwardly chuckled to myself and made my excuses.”