“We said we wouldn’t go on until our tour manager had gone and collected the entire gig fee in casino chips – because the casino was part of the complex we were playing in.”

CORRECT.

“Poor guy! I mean, obviously I was bluffing! It was the last gig we had booked and it was after that night we essentially split up. We were playing at that goddamn thing with Chuck Berry, and it was the perfect and shameful way to finish up. The poker chips incident was the least dark part of it. But we started the evening as we meant to go on, as it turns out!

“Our poor tour manager ran around collecting £9,000 worth of chips – a quarter of the actual fee. We were supposed to play three songs. I didn’t know what the event was and within a minute of going on, I was so disgusted with myself and the whole thing ‘cause it was just Europe’s richest families sitting eating their dinners. I just wanted everybody to put their forks and knives down for a second! And I wondered if I was just to smash everything up, would that make them put their cutlery down? And it did. So we smashed up all our gear onstage – not realising most of it was hired and also Chuck Berry’s band’s gear. Mince excelled himself. Drumkits are hard to destroy. So we didn’t earn a penny that night ‘cause of all the damage. But it felt great – it was the perfect not full-stop, but comma, at that time.”