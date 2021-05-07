You were signed to Alan McGee’s Poptones label. Who plays him in his recent biopic Creation Stories?

“I know from speaking to Alan it’s a guy from Trainspotting but I don’t remember his name.”

WRONG. It’s Ewen Bremner. Poptones released the ‘best of’ compilation ‘Your New Favourite Band‘ as your UK debut album in 2001. What did the garage-band boom feel like?

“Being punk rockers, we were paranoid because we wrongly thought UK popularity would be intense but short-lived, so we were determined to make the most of it. Becoming an overnight success after seven years in a band is such a fun experience. The first couple of big shows in London felt like every famous English person we knew existed was there – your Noel Gallaghers, David Beckhams and Jarvis Cockers. It felt like stardom in movies, like everybody famous is into the same thing now.”

Who’s been the most unexpected person who’s turned out to be a Hives fan?

“On one hand, I think we’re really good so it shouldn’t be unexpected! But Tom Hanks. I didn’t know he was into fast rock‘n’roll, so that surprised me, but the respect is mutual.”