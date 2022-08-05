“Was it Foo Fighters?”

CORRECT.

“I’ve got one!”

You once told a bizarre anecdote about how, at the Isle of Wight festival in 2006, where your band Dirty Pretty Things were playing and Foo Fighters were headlining, you and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie ran around trashing other artists’ dressing rooms, before security locked you in your tour bus. On the ferry back, you escaped – and stark-bollock naked – took a piss behind the bus before “Dave Grohl looked at me and went: ‘That’s a good look, man!”

“I was having the best time in the entire world at that festival with Bobby Gillespie. We were being chased by security and I thought they were laughing along with us – but that’s just what my medication was saying at that particular point in time! [Laughs]”

Ever embarrassed yourself in front of any other artists?

“Years ago, I went to an awards ceremony with Dirty Pretty Things. I’d not long been drumming with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers by then – in fact, our first proper meeting was when [their guitarist] John Frusciante nearly ran me over in LA! Anyway, I’d recently been to a festival where me and Arthur Lee from Love and actor Jason Schwartzman spent the entire day on the tour bus talking nonsense and missed all the acts playing.

“Back to the Award’s ceremony: this is a time when Carl [Barât] was taking the piss constantly out of Americans and the Chili Peppers got pissed off with him, so everybody disappeared. So I went to hang out with Arthur Lee, who pointed at Sting’s table and said, ‘Go ask Sting for a job’, convincing me it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I walked over to his table and said: ‘Hi Mr. Sting. My name’s Gary. I’m a drummer in a band called Dirty Pretty Things. I really like your stuff and if you ever need a drummer….’ Before I could even finish the sentence, I glimpsed Arthur Lee out of the corner of my eye killing himself laughing. He threw me under the earth, let alone the bus! I was crushed by both that and the looks of bemusement coming from Sting’s table.”

“That’s why I don’t introduce myself to people. It’s easier just to get naked and stand there!”