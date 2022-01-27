How many songs did The Rasmus perform at 2004’s Reading Festival before being bottled off?

“Let’s start with a positive one! [Laughs] Thanks dude! We only performed one song which was called ‘First Day of My Life’. How ironic!”

CORRECT. Apparently there were flags in the hostile crowd emblazoned with: ‘Burn The Rasmus!”…

“It felt really bad. I cried afterwards. We were playing between some very hardcore metal bands, which was not the best slot for us, so I was kind of expecting it. I was excited about that gig for so long because I really like Reading Festival and went there as a tourist before, which was why I was so disappointed we couldn’t play the show. But when our bass player, Eero Heinonen, got hit with a bottle near the eye and started bleeding, I thought: ‘Fuck it! I don’t want anyone losing their eyesight for this!’”

Later in the day, 50 Cent only managed 20 minutes of his set before being forced off by a barrage of bottles, mud and even a deckchair was hurled at him…

“[Laughs] It sounds like a boxing match or something: ‘You guys lasted 30 seconds – well done!’. Reading is the only show we’ve never finished.”