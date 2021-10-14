“He’s a DJ from Jamaica and – oh my God, I’m getting old man! What’s his bloody name? Dennis Alcapone!”

WRONG. Damon Albarn presented you with the accolade.

“(Laughs) I’m getting my lifetime achievement awards mixed up! Respect to Damon Albarn! The moment that made me feel really good was when he said to us that we inspired him when he first saw us on Top of the Pops. I replied: ‘What?! Damon, you were born a talented man. You had it all from birth. We couldn’t inspire you – you’re a genius.”

In 2007, you teamed up to play Specials songs with Terry Hall for the first time in 24 years at Glastonbury – during Damon Albarn and Lily Allen’s sets…

“Meeting Lily Allen played a massive part in The Specials reforming, because until then I hadn’t realised we’d influenced such amazing artists. I was a stay-at-home dad taking care of my boy, and it was Lily who inspired me to come back out on the road. It took me years to get the band back together. We were meant to get back together for the 25th anniversary, but we didn’t make it until the 30th. I managed to get everybody back in the band except one – Jerry [Dammers, founding keyboardist].

“After our first meeting back together, I thought: ‘I never want to see these guys again.’ It was so uncomfortable and awful. But I went away and persevered, because if anybody was going to get the band back together it was me. Horace [Panter, bassist] calls me Henry Kissinger, because I’m the diplomatic one in the band. So I achieved it by divide-and-conquer, because I realised group meetings didn’t work. And here we are.”