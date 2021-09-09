Footballer Stuart Pearce appears in the recent the Stranglers’ ‘This Song’ video. Can you name any three teams he’s played for professionally?

“Yeah – Nottingham Forest, Man City and….England?”

CORRECT.

“He’s a mate who claims he’s been to over 300 Stranglers shows and I’ve seen him at a lot of them! For a short period, we started our own label called Psycho Records, partly dedicated to his nom de guerre Stuart ‘Psycho’ Pearce.

He must be excited about your new album, ‘Dark Matters’, which you’ve described as the Stranglers’ “first genuinely grown-up album”…

“He is. I think it could be among the top albums we’ve ever done. I got a backhanded compliment from a French journalist who asked: ‘How come an old band like you sounds so fresh?’ (Laughs) Unlike other art forms, people assume bands don’t get better with age. A lot of older bands go through the motions, but you can never accuse us of that.”

Was it emotional making it in that Dave Greenfield passed away from COVID-19 last year before it was completed, and appears on eight of the 11 tracks?

“Yes, of course. I knew him for 45 years. I didn’t only know him; I worked with him and he lived with me for nine months at one point when he was homeless. We only had five rows in 45 years – each of which lasted less than 24 hours. It’s a huge empty space in my life. It’s a while now since he passed, but sometimes it still triggers you. I thought I’d mastered those feelings, but the loss doesn’t quite go away.”

Do you end up thinking “What would he make of this?” and having imaginary conversations in your head with him while making the album?

“(Laughs) Well, Dave was special. He was autistic but knew how to handle himself socially. The only problem was, if you asked him something, he’d give you a full response and wouldn’t notice that your eyes were glazed over an hour later. In the studio, you wouldn’t say: ‘Dave, what do you think of this?’. He’d just smile and give you the thumbs-up or not. The only time when I do remember asking him what he thought, he responded: ‘Dunno, what do you think?’ (Laughs)”