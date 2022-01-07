Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – The Wannadies

In 1996, which fellow Swedish pop stars, who were fans of The Wannadies, did NME upset by telling them that you, in fact, hated them?

“Was it The Cardigans? I remember sitting in a Russian bar talking to a journalist, but he’d already written the article and the angle was The Wannadies had landed to kick The Cardigans’ lame arse off the island. I was like: ‘What?!’ I called [Cardigans frontwoman] Nina [Persson] and she said: ‘We knew you didn’t say that. It’s just the English press.’”

WRONG. It’s Roxette.

“Oh! That was also a misquote because I just said: ‘Can you please stop going on about Roxette? We’ve got nothing in common!’ That got twisted into us hating Roxette. They were clever enough to reply: ‘Well, we’ve sold over a million albums. How many albums have The Wannadies sold?’ Which is a fair comment!”

Ever get into any other entertaining ‘90s feuds?

“No, there was talk of doing a Blur/Oasis thing with The Cardigans, but we just wanted to be friends with everyone, and we didn’t want to partake in any of the rivalry stuff just to gain press. In fact, I remember being pissed off with Damon [Albarn] being a bit of an arse in the media and to friends of mine that when he walked up to me once and said pleasantly: ‘Hey, you’re Swedish right?’, I replied: [Deadpan] ‘No, I’m Icelandic’. And commented, ‘Nice shirt’ – obviously his shirt was ugly. And I felt so bad afterwards because I was only being rude to him before he could be rude to me. And he was being nice actually [Laughs]. So we were never mean to people.”

On the flipside, any unlikely people turn out to be fans of The Wannadies?

“When I met Ian [McCulloch of Echo and Bunneymen], he was really chuffed he was the man behind ‘The Killing Moon’ and I was the man behind ‘You and Me Song’ and told me: [Mimics McCulloch’s Scouse accent]: ‘We made it, man!’. Which was funny because I used to cover ‘The Killing Moon’ in my band before The Wannadies. At that time however, everyone was so competitive with other bands. I remember hanging out with Graham Coxon and him saying: ‘Your stuff is kind of alright’. That was as enthusiastic as Britpop bands got about each other!”