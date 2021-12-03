Which Las Vegas band covered ‘The Whole of the Moon’ when they played Scotland’s TRNSMT festival in 2018?

“The Killers?”

CORRECT. Frontman Brandon Flowers declared it “one the finest songs I’ve ever heard”.

“They also played it at a big open-air show in Dublin. One of our backing singers was standing at her window, heard it playing and thought: have I missed a gig?!”

It’s a song that’s been tackled by many, many artists including Frightened Rabbit and Bleachers…

“One of my favourites is a gay disco version by Boys of a New Age from 1998. It’s all programmed synthesisers and it’s seriously funky. They do a naughty thing I approve of where they change the first line from ‘I pictured a rainbow / You held it in your hands’ to just a repeated ‘You held it in your hands’, so it has a different meaning!”

Famously, Prince did a rendition and there was speculation that it was about His Purpleness for a while. Did you ever talk to him about it?

“No, we never met. He was a big influence on the sound of the track. It wasn’t about him, but our keyboard player Karl [Wallinger] and I were huge Prince fans, and we caught certain sounds from his records which we transformed into our own thing and put on ‘The Whole of the Moon’. That [Prince rumour] came from me writing on the record sleeve for a joke: ‘For Prince, U saw the whole of the moon.’”