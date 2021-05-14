“It’s either Sesame Street’s Bert or Ernie?”

CORRECT. It’s Bert.

“I don’t know why Keith wore that. I had a love-hate relationship with Top of the Pops. Growing up, I never missed it but when The Wedding Present started, it had all these terrible ‘80s manufactured groups on, so we always thought: should we be doing this? The first five times we did it, we didn’t take it seriously and messed about, and I look back now and cringe. Whenever I see those clips repeated, I think: ‘Oh God, I wish I’d put more effort into my singing!’ But for ‘Flying Saucer’, we took it seriously, wore the Hazmat suits from the video and tried to make an artistic statement.

“When we played our cover of Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel‘s ‘Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me’ on Top of the Pops, our guitarist asked for a double-necked guitar [a bass on one side and guitar on the other] so it would be obvious he was miming when the camera zoomed in. We thought we were being rebellious. And then, bizarrely, Status Quo came to our dressing room after and went: ‘God, you bands don’t give a fuck do you?’” (Laughs)