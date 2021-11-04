In 2011, which two artists covered The Zombies’ 1964 classic ‘She’s Not There’ for the TV show True Blood?

“I’ve got absolutely no idea! Obviously I’m aware of the famous [1977] Santana version. That’s not a very auspicious beginning, is it? I didn’t see the TV show.”

WRONG. It was Nick Cave and Neko Case.

“Oh, I did hear that! It was a very interesting take on it. I remember it now. OK! Well, we better move on then!”

The likes of Alex Turner have cited The Zombies as an inspiration. Can you hear your influence in bands like Arctic Monkeys?

“Not really, no, but it’s a tremendous compliment. The Zombies’ career has been one of the deep and fascinating mysteries to me, in that for a long period – from the 1970s to the 1990s – we were forgotten. But we seem to have miraculously risen from the dead, so to speak! It’s so exciting to hear young bands saying they’ve been influenced by us in any way.”