Soundtrack Of My Life: Tina Turner

The first song I remember hearing

Church gospel music

“It must have been in church, as that was the only place we went to except for school and working in the fields. So it would have been a Black gospel song.”

The first gig I went to

Ike Turner And The Kings Of Rhythm in St. Louis, 1957

“it would have been in 1957 in St. Louis. I went to a club with my sister and that’s when I saw Ike Turner and His Band. It was the first time I had seen men in suits with guitars on stage.”

The first album I owned

N/A

“I joined Ike’s band so early on after moving to St. Louis that I never had the chance to own any albums. I just started performing every weekend in Ike’s band while I was still in school.”

The song that reminds me of home

Ike & Tina Turner – ‘Nutbush City Limits’

“That’s so tricky as I’ve had lots of homes but if I think about where I was born, then it would be this one. I wrote it and I’ve always been very proud of it.”

The song I wish I’d written

Tina Turner – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

“After ‘Nutbush City Limits’, I left the writing to others. All I knew is what songs were right for my voice, though obviously not right all the time as I didn’t like ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ when I first heard it, but I love the process of working with talented writers – of making their song join with my voice to create something special.”

The song I do at karaoke

N/A

“I’ve never done karaoke!”

The song that makes me cry

David Bowie – ‘Tonight’

“Some of the duets that I have done with people I cared about who have since passed on, like David Bowie, make me sad. So it has to be this one.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Too many to choose

“That is ever changing. I love listening to music so it could be anything – Rolling Stones, David Bowie or Beyoncé. Coldplay also puts me in a good mood!”

The song I can no longer listen to

Ike & Tina Turner – various

“I don’t listen to some of the songs that I performed with Ike. It reminds me of tough times, not only with Ike, but the intense touring schedule that we had at the time.”

The song I want played at my funeral

“I know as a Buddhist that sounds of nature will be involved.”

‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ has extended booking to February 2024 as it celebrates its fifth anniversary in London’s West End at the Aldwych Theatre