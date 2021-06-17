“Devil horns and fangs.”



GOLD!

“I wanted to laugh a lot at that mockumentary, but didn’t. Some of it was quite tragic, but that bit – and also the bit where Rag ‘n’ Bone Man [played by an actor] joined them in the studio and got out a copy of my solo album ‘Talking to The Moon’ was very funny! I just thought the whole thing could have been a lot funnier. It’s difficult to take the piss out of yourself. It’s much better when other people do it. It would have been better if it had been played by two lookalikes rather than both Martin and Gary – maybe a couple of comedians who could have had better comic timing. But I certainly laughed at the bit with the devil horns!”

You quit as Spandau Ballet’s lead singer in 2017, citing circumstances beyond your control. Ladbrokes recently gave 5/1 odds for the band reuniting in the next 12 months. Have you drawn a line under it?

“I’ll never say what happened and it’s up to them [the rest of Spandau] to tell the real story and tell the truth. Resigning from the band wasn’t something I wanted to do and we could have been looking at an anniversary show which would have been great. It’s terribly sad that I was forced into a position where I resigned from a band which we formed when I was 16. We should have ended on a better legacy. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve got my band, we’re doing an anniversary tour next year, I’m making a new album and just want to enjoy music. With Spandau, there’s been some amazing moments but there’s also been some tense moments that I don’t want to even remotely venture into again, so as they say on Dragon’s Den: ‘I’m out!’”

The verdict: 4/10

“You’ve gotta remember that a lot of time, it was just mad! I was probably too excited and had too many drinks to know what was going on!”

