When you covered Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ live in Manchester in 2005, what did you alter the lyrics to?

“Hmmm… I don’t know this one.”

WRONG. You sang: ‘You ain’t ever gonna burn my heart out, Morrissey’ after telling a story about how you once met Moz backstage at a TV show and praised him with: ‘Hey man, really great songs’, only for him to sneer: ‘What the fuck do you know?’

“[Raucous laughter] Oh dear! Luckily, Mancunians usually have a good sense of humour. Live performance can really bring out the devil horns! It’s a true story, but it goes back a long way to 1992, and it was a passing comment. [Morrissey] doesn’t know me or my life, or what I’ve been through. I think he assumed I had a privileged life. As they say in The Odd Couple: ‘You should never assume – because you make an ass out of u and me’. Some things that happened in the ‘90s should stay in the ‘90s! [Laughs]”

Presumably playing Washington, D.C. gay bars from the age of 13 would have been good training for rendering you immune to any shade – or heckling – that’s thrown your way?

“You have a point. This is where I think going from your room as an influencer onto the big stage means there are some tools you don’t gain. Once you’ve had to deal with hecklers in bars on a nightly basis, you see what works for different audiences and have more than one approach in your toolbox. Although it got to a point where I felt: ‘What do I need to do to not have beer spilled over me and the piano?’ It was a great training ground, and the gays taught me a lot about being present with an audience.”

What did those early audiences make of the 13-year-old you singing show tunes?

“They were more curious about my father who would chaperone me. He’d be in his dog collar and they wanted to know if he was dressing up in a costume. I’d explain, no, he’s really the Reverend of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. When people at his church gave him a hard time for taking me to a gay bar, he infamously retorted: ‘There is no safer place for a 13-year-old girl than an all-gay bar!’. Amen!”