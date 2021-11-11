“You’ve got me here! I wasn’t aware anybody had covered it.”

WRONG. It was Poppy – for Pride Month.

“I’ll check it out. Nobody told me about it.”

You produced and wrote the English lyrics to the 2000 t.A.T.u original…

“It was hard work, because when we started they could barely speak a word of English. But they were really nice. It took us two weeks to do just the vocals. It isn’t easy to sing in a foreign language, especially convincingly. They were always trying to cadge cigarettes off me because their manager didn’t want them to be seen smoking. He was a crazy Russian who got bored with how slow the progress was taking. At one point, he told me: ‘You’re being too patient. You need to be tougher with them!’, and went out and shouted at them in Russian. Within five minutes, they were both crying.”

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan campaigned to have the video outlawed in the UK. Did your experience with Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s controversial (and banned by the BBC) ‘Relax’ make you prepared for it?

“I mean, I wrote the lyrics. I was aware that there could be nothing more exploitative than two supposed schoolgirls kissing in a video, but the thing that interested me the most was making an English version of a Russian record. t.A.T.u ended up as the only Russian act to have success outside of Russia. The girls snogging I ignored, I suppose, in the same way I ignored the gay stuff in Frankie. I was only ever interested in the records.”

Even though the song has a complicated history, the lyrics did give a then-underrepresented voice to the emotional tumult in a closeted teen’s head. Did you ever receive any feedback from the LGBTQ+ community about how important it was to them?

“Yes. My son and one of my daughters [who both identify as LGBTQ+] were very pleased with the t.A.T.u record, and Sinéad O’Connor was very complimentary to me about it.”