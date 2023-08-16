ZEROBASEONE: “We wanted to debut, but then it just became this really big thing that we didn’t expect”

There’s something immeasurably thrilling about a new beginning. It is dazzling and holds limitless possibilities, but also requires the embrace of uncertainty. This embodies the youthful essence of ZEROBASEONE. “When most people hear the word ‘youth’, it’s very bright, right? Because it’s a beautiful phase in your life,” member Gun-wook tells NME over a late-night video call from Seoul as he delineates the thematic layers of their first mini-album, ‘Youth in the Shade’.

To most, the journey for ZEROBASEONE started with the Mnet reality TV competition Boys Planet, where over 90 idol hopefuls sang and danced their hearts out for a chance to debut in a brand-new boyband. But for the group’s nine members – Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin – this path had started long before the show’s premiere this February. “In fact, as trainees, we did have failures on our own, and it wasn’t always as bright as people would imagine,” Gun-wook adds.

Boys Planet was more than just a leap of faith for the group, but a passage for growth as well. “I wanted to give up when I couldn’t fulfil the weakness in my abilities and when my body wouldn’t move the way my brain and heart [wanted],” says Kim Tae-rae, who captivated audiences with his powerful voice. “But on the other hand, I felt an irreplaceable sense of achievement when I pushed through and [surpassed] those challenges.”

Advertisement

When reliving those intense weeks throughout this conversation, they dive into the subject with disarming honesty. Ricky, for instance, a dashing vocalist from Shanghai, explains that he had to mould himself to the different concepts, waiting for the right time to truly showcase what he could do with ‘Over Me’, more than halfway through the series. Or agile dancer Kim Gyu-vin, who recalled pulling all-nighters to nail rearranged choreography for ‘En Garde’ – one of the original songs from the show – after losing teammates during the round.

The story of ZEROBASEONE also encapsulates second chances and not wanting to disappoint their support system. Take Kim Ji-woong, who first debuted as a member of the boyband INX in 2016, only to have the group disband just a year later. He would later join a couple failed pre-debut K-pop projects, before finding success with an acting career. But for Ji-woong, his true happiness is being on stage where he can perform and delight fans.

“They’re the reason why I participated in Boys Planet, without giving up on singing or dancing,” he says matter-of-factly, then pausing for a quiet moment to glance over his groupmates, smiling. “Thankfully, I’m here with the rest of the ZEROBASEONE members. It gives me a lot of responsibility to be a part of this group at this point. All I can promise right now is just to run forward without looking back. That’s my goal.”

“There were so many great seniors who already paved the way for us, so we are just following them, and we are learning from them” – Sung Han-bin

Everything – from frustration and tears to hopes and triumphs – converged the night ZEROBASEONE were formed. It was an indelible mark for the nine newly minted idols, where individual efforts start to weave into a greater narrative in pursuit of a shared dream. The moment was truly notable for Fujian-born Zhang Hao, who is the first non-Korean to become the centre of a group formed through one of Mnet’s popular reality TV competitions.

“When the first place was announced, I didn’t hear it well,” he says candidly. Here, Zhang Hao paints a picture of going through a “mix of different emotions” and “zoning out” because he was tired and excited. “I could finally give my speech after I took some breaths and calmed down a bit. I really didn’t expect the outcome and it felt surreal, but I thought the best thing I could do was to show confidence and courage because many people who support me are watching.”

After all’s said and done, the show has become a chronicle of how far they’ve come – though, in actuality, it’s just a prelude. “At first, we just went to [Boys Planet] because we wanted to debut, but then it just became this really big thing that we didn’t expect,” says Vancouver native Seok Matthew. “We’ve really just been working so hard and we just really want to exceed those expectations.”

With the fanfare of Boys Planet behind them, and as springtime surrendered to summer, preparations for ZEROBASEONE’s debut kicked into full gear. The group traded the dorms from the TV show for a shared home that, in turn, epitomised a nascent bond. Though, it’s easy to see how the nine members feel like they were destined to be together as one, through the lens of their very own reality series, Camp ZEROBASEONE.

Advertisement

According to Sung Han-bin, there’s a strong sense of empathy and mutual listening that permeates their conversations and friendships. “It’s comforting to know that whenever I have something to say to the members, they will listen and they will share constructive feedback instead of getting into an argument,” he says with a hint of gentleness. During Boys Planet, the singer stood out for his comforting nature and how he cared for other contestants – and now, he anchors the group as their leader.

Still, Han-bin is the first one to admit that there’s a lot of learning to do. “Ever since [our group] was formed, we haven’t had any major arguments or any too big of an incident where I had to [put my foot down],” he says. “Rather than being stubborn as a leader, I think it’s important to listen to other people and really respect their opinions as well. If they have a better idea, of course, we have to go with that.”

“I think by overcoming these hardships, it will bring us together, and that’s the process of growing up” – Han Yu-jin

Immersed in this moment, Ji-woong raises his hand to share a thought: “Han-bin is doing a great job as a leader because he’s not trying to combine everybody’s colours into one. He’s better than that. He’s more about arranging each other’s colours and making it into a beautiful rainbow.” As Ji-woong speaks, the members nod their heads and grin in approval, while Han-bin forms an “O” with his lips in awe. It’s a fleeting interaction, yet it lingers as a fragment of the candour that keeps them grounded.

It’s a fact that ZEROBASEONE’s entrance into the K-pop landscape has turned heads, so the members concede that it can get stressful. Nevertheless, they are collectively ready to face what may come and this unity, Matthew emphasises, makes them stronger. “I think by overcoming these hardships, it will bring us together, and that’s the process of growing up,” Han Yu-jin adds, almost echoing the message of their debut single ‘In Bloom’.

Ricky compares how the song’s lyrics align with his way of approaching life. “If I believe in myself and have the faith that I can make things, I will actually make them [happen],” he says confidently. In that same vein, for Gyu-vin, hearing the line “no flower blooms without struggle” was poignant because “everybody has struggling moments, but [that’s part of] our youth and [learning how to be] happy”.

While the world watches on as ZEROBASEONE bloom and shine, other upcoming groups are also yearning to get ahead in the industry as well. It’s all part of the so-called fifth generation of K-pop, one that is said by some to have started with this very boyband. It’s a lot to put on anyone’s shoulders, much less young adults and teenagers who are just stepping into the spotlight

Yet, it doesn’t seem like ZEROBASEONE are phased by this, at least according to Han-bin: “Rather than feeling pressured by that title, we feel encouraged. There were so many great seniors who already paved the way for us, so we are just following them, and we are learning from them.” But for Tae-rae, he’s focused on being “an artist who can truly express a message” beyond just “singing and dancing”.

They have lofty ambitions and promises for tomorrow, but that’s for another day. Right now, these nine K-pop idols are just taking it all in, or as Ji-woong puts it: “I’m happy knowing that all nine of us have the same goal, which we’re all striving for together. Every day is precious and wonderful.”

ZEROBASEONE’s debut mini-album ‘Youth in the Shade’ is out now.