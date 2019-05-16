“My mum still washes my pants”: In conversation with Lewis Capaldi

The singer-songwriter sat down with NME to discuss his debut album, Buckfast, and more

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming debut album, explaining the meaning behind its title and the success of his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter spoke to NME about the inspiration behind the album’s title ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, revealing it is a lyric from an unreleased song.

“There was a three-month period in music where I was taking things too seriously and I was getting in my own head about things,” Capaldi explained. “Writing that song – it’s called ‘Figure It Out’ – it was just about the pursuit of wanting to do something good and be good at something, [and how] there’s gonna be days that you feel like you’re fucking shit.”

The musician also discussed his single ‘Someone You Loved’, which stayed at Number One on the Officials UK Singles Chart for seven weeks. Asked why it had been so successful, Capaldi replied: “I think there might just be something with people [who] like my piano ballads. There’s a lot of production behind things and there’s a lot of music out there that has a lot of production on it. There’s something to be said for just a song with just piano and vocals. I’m not saying this is the song to do it, but maybe it cuts through a bit more.”

He continued: “I don’t think there’s any explanation. I think you’ve got to count yourself lucky and ride the wave a bit, which is what I’m doing.”

Watch our full video interview with Lewis Capaldi at the top of the page as he discusses more about his debut album, being related to Peter Capaldi, his love of Buckfast, and more.

‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ will be released on Friday (May 17).

Announcing the record in February, Capaldi told his fans: “I hope people don’t think it’s shit. I mean don’t get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I’m only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole, I think it’s pretty fucking good. I’m excited for it to be released and have people finally be able to hear a full body of work from me for the first time.”