There’s a lot of choice on Netflix UK. In fact, each viewer spends 18 minutes (18 whole minutes!) on average trying to decide what to watch on the streaming platform. To put that into context, that’s almost as long as an episode of The Office.

But fear not, we’ve gone through all the new shows, docs and films arriving on Netflix UK this month and whittled them down to the very best.

Here’s what you should be watching on Netflix UK in August 2020:

The critics’ choice: The Peanut Butter Falcon

What is it? Upon its release last year, we called The Peanut Butter Falcon “one of the year’s biggest and most welcome surprises”, adding: “Shia LaBeouf shines in a wholesome indie about unlikely friendship”. If you’ve not seen it already, rectify that fact immediately!

Who’s in it? Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson

When’s it out? August 3

For fans of: Little Miss Sunshine, Huckleberry Finn

Returning favourite: Lucifer season 5A

What is it? After being axed by Fox, Lucifer’s premiere season on Netflix (its fourth outing overall) was praised by both viewers and critics. Now, the first half of season five is being released, with fans getting a glimpse of The Lord of Hell himself’s twin brother, plus a special noir-inspired episode.

Who’s in it? Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro

When’s it out? August 21

For fans of: Supernatural, Preacher

Best International release: The Rain season 3

What is it? Back when season two of this post-apocalyptic show dropped in 2018, we called it “Denmark’s answer to The Walking Dead”. Two years on and the plot may be a bit too pertinent given the current state of the world (in The Rain, a rain-borne virus wipes out half the population), but season three looks set to be just as gripping.

Who’s in it? Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Følsgaard

When’s it out? August 1

For fans of: The Walking Dead, 28 Days Later

Feel-good film: Work It

What is it? Who can resist the sheer guilty pleasure of a dance movie? Step Up, Save the Last Dance, Honey: all gems. Well, Netflix’s new dance flick, Work It, manages to cross the genre with classic high school film tropes. Don’t overthink it, just enjoy it.

Who’s in it? Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher

When’s it out? August 7

For fans of: Step Up, Pitch Perfect

Looking for laughs? Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning

What is it? So far this year we’ve been blessed with Netflix comedy specials from Pete Davidson, Marc Maron, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Andre and scores more. Although lesser known than these comedians, Sam Jay’s upcoming hour-long comedy special looks set to be a highlight. It may be her first of its kind, but the comic has previously written for SNL and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who’s in it? Sam Jay, obviously

When’s it out? August 4

For fans of: A good ol’ chuckle

The best of the rest

American History X (August 1)

Fancy a cult classic movie? Look no further than this underrated gem from 1998. It stars the perpetually-brilliant Edward Norton as a reformed, ex-Neo Nazi in a role that earned the actor an Oscar nom.

Anelka: Misunderstood (August 5)

We’re having a bit of a renaissance period for sport docs lately, and this one’s for the footy obsessives among us. Taking a look at the meandering career of one Nicolas Anelka, this doc tries to determine whether the moodiest footballer in the game was really just misunderstood.

Selling Sunset season 3 (August 7)

File this one under “so bad that it’s good.” Think The Hills but with a group of immaculate real-estate agents showing people around impossibly expensive luxury houses in Los Angeles. Obviously drama inevitably ensues.

Nailed It! Mexico season 2 (August 7)

Without a doubt, Nailed It! has to be the most chaotic cooking show around. Bakers that aren’t even that good are set the near-impossible task of recreating extravagant viral cakes, the kind that you’d immediately post to Instagram to show it off in all its glory. The US original is a treat and its Mexican adaptation lives up to the billing too.

Project Power (August 14)

Looking for a big summer blockbuster that you can watch from the comfort of home? Here’s one starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, no less. The synopsis reads: “An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.”