There’s a lot of choice on Netflix UK. In fact, each viewer spends 18 minutes (18 whole minutes!) on average trying to decide what to watch on the streaming platform. To put that into context, that’s almost as long as an episode of The Office.

But fear not, we’ve gone through all the new shows, docs and films arriving on Netflix UK this month and whittled them down to the very best.

Here’s what you should be watching on Netflix UK in October 2020:

For music fans: Song Exploder Volume 1

What is it? Song Exploder is one of the best music podcasts around. Seeing artists dissect a single song from their back catalogue, it’s the kind of stuff that any die-hard muso lives for. Now, Netflix have adapted it for a TV show!

Who’s in it? The first season includes Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M and Ty Dolla $ign.

When’s it out? 2 October

Critics’ choice: The 40-Year-Old Version

What is it? An ageing playwright turns 40 and decides to get back into rapping – both hilarity and poignancy ensues. A favourite at Sundance, this film’s currently got 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who’s in it? Radha Blank stars, directs, produces and wrote the film.

When’s it out? 9 October

Perfect Sunday viewing: David Attenborough: a Life on our Planet

What is it? Much like Louis Theroux, bonafide National Treasure David Attenborough is just perfect for idle Sunday viewing. His latest for Netflix takes a look back at his life and career, and how the world has changed during this time.

Who’s in it? David Attenborough, obviously

When’s it out? 4 October

One for the stans: BLACKPINK: Light up the Sky

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that’s not all … on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

What is it? Get to know one of K-Pop’s biggest bands a little better with this behind the scenes doc. It’s promised to be an “all-access” affair.

Who’s in it? The South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

When’s it out? 14 October

Best of true crime: Unsolved Mysteries volume 2

Volume 1 was just the beginning. Volume 2 comes to Netflix October 19. What chills await? You'll find out soon enough. #DontStreamAlone pic.twitter.com/iOxZDhxdB2 — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) September 28, 2020

What is it? The first season of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot promised to promises to “fuse signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling”, with stories “rooted in the experiences of ordinary people”. It definitely did that and in a wholly engaging way. Now the second instalment is on its way.

Who’s in it? Witnesses and experts trying to get to grips with some actual unsolved mysteries.

When’s it out? 19 October

The best of the rest

Pose season 2 (1 October)

FX’s Pose is a stunning and illuminating look at New York City’s drag ball scene of the late 80s and early 90s. It’s at once fun and exuberant as well as completely devastating.

The Haunting of Bly Manor season 1 (9 October)

Victoria Pedretti was a stand-out performer as Love in season 2 of Netflix’s You. Now she stars in this supernatural horror adaptation of The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (16 October)

A historical drama telling the story of the Chicago seven – anti-Vietnam war protestors who were charged with inciting riots. Directed by Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network), it features an impressive cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong and more.

Rebecca (21 October)

Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca is a classic of gothic fiction. Its 1940 adaptation was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Now Lily James and Armie Hammer look to make the story their own.

Holidate (28 October)

Yes, you know Christmas is approaching when slightly cringe festive romcoms start to pop up. This one stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as two holiday-haters who pledge to be each other’s plus-ones to get through the festive period.