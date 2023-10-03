New Bangers: Hannah Grae – ‘It Could’ve Been You’

At just 20-years-old, self-taught musician and songwriter Hannah Grae has carved her own path to music success. Embodying a sound that calls to mind early Paramore and Olivia Rodrigo’s diary-like storytelling, the pop upstart has made waves on the internet, entertaining hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers by covering popular songs or writing from unique perspectives (like her reimagining of Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ from the perspective of the “blonde girl” who dates her ex-boyfriend in the track.)

Grae is clearly carrying forward the bold, punk-rock torch that was lit by the likes of Alanis Morrisette and No Doubt decades ago, but the NME 100 graduate – who has shared festival bills with massive acts like The Strokes – is doing it all in her own, future-facing way. Her latest single, ‘It Could’ve Been You’ is a perfect example of this. A short sample of the raucous track went viral on TikTok long before the full version was even released.

‘It Could’ve Been You’ opens with Grae singing against a minimal production, replaying the feeling of a “familiar body ache” moments before guitars and rapid drumming crash in. It’s a quick respite before the song hurdles into full rock territory, with Grae spinning out thoughts on heartbreak, breaking apart the ego of an ex romance with each lyric. “I’m not the one and that’s not something I can change”, she sings right before plunging into an expletive-fuelled chorus.

In a way, the track is like a history in pop-punk (think: Blink-182 ‘All The Small Things’ playing in the background while the lyrics mirror diatribes similar to Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’). But by the time Grae rattles off “Thank God I got my twenties / We didn’t get married / At least I’m not 40 and cursing our bedsheets” over the bridge, you forget about any comparisons.

For fans of: Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore

Where to see them: Catch her on October 12 opening for The Mysterines in Manchester. Head here for further information and tickets.