Watch THELIONCITYBOY rap ‘YAYA’ and ‘2 THE MAX’ from the pitch for NME Radar Sessions

When Kevin Lester decided to rap under the name THELIONCITYBOY, he also decided to wear his love for his native Singapore – derived from its Malay name Singapura, which means “lion city” – on his sleeve. For NME Radar Sessions, he performs two songs that demonstrate how he’s turned his music career into a showcase of Singaporean storytelling: ‘YAYA’ and ‘2 THE MAX’. Watch his live set above.

THELIONCITYBOY is the second of four artists from Singapore who take the NME Radar Sessions spotlight this month, sharing how the country and their surroundings have informed their music and their lives. Joined by DJ Shai and Mr Boo, THELIONCITYBOY delivers his pumped-up performance of ‘YAYA’, a love song (originally featuring Benjamin Kheng) for an old flame from “the east side on the green line”, and ‘2 THE MAX’, a celebration of his own rap come-up in Singapore.

Check out his nighttime performance filmed at The Cage – an indoor football facility at Turf City in the north of the city-state that has seen THELIONCITYBOY and his friend while away many sweaty hours on the pitch.

‘YAYA’ and ‘2 THE MAX’ are just two examples of how THELIONCITYBOY has woven Singapore into his art. He will share more about his hip-hop journey – and, if you were wondering about The Cage, how his winding path led to a creative role in a local football team on the rise – in another video for NME Radar Sessions later this week. Stay tuned for that drop this Wednesday.

This instalment of NME Radar Sessions was produced with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board’s SG Stories Content Fund Season 2

