NME Radio Roundup 11 April 2023: Tyler, The Creator, Georgia, Scowl, Jenny Lewis and more

With 2021’s sun-flecked ‘Call Me If You Get Lost,’ Odd Future ringleader Tyler, The Creator put forward an eclectic, genre-hopping love letter to the music that made him, and also reflected on his own personal growth. “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things,” read our NME review. “On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”

As the rapper has since explained in a tweet, sessions for the record were so productive that he ended up with an entire cache of leftovers – now released in the form of deluxe edition ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’. Joining the NME Radio A List, lead single ‘Dogtooth’ fuses his characteristic wit with a smooth, flowing nod to noughties hip-hop. Lyrically, it pushes back against the misogyny of judging partners by their “body count” and viewing pleasure as transactional. “She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return,” he quips, “her body count and who she fuck ain’t never my concern.” Other new additions include the return of Georgia, the playful classic-rock twang of Jenny Lewis’ ‘Psycho’ and Scowl’s snarling new EP title-track ‘Psychic Dance Routine’.

Check out all the new additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List

Advertisement

Tyler, The Creator – ’Dogtooth’

On the B List

Georgia – ’It’s Euphoric’

Mediocre – ’Together Together’

Scowl – ‘Psychic Dance Routine’

Social Station – ’Secrets To Be Heard’

On the C List

Crawlers – ’That Time Of Year Always’

Heather Woods Broderick – ’Wherever I Go’

Jenny Lewis – ‘Psychos’

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.