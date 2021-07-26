Lorde’s third album, ‘Solar Power’, is locked in for release this August, and in anticipation of the upcoming record she’s dropped the poignant ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’. The folk-flecked cut sees Lorde ruminate on getting older over lilting guitars and sparse production, and the delicate song leads this week’s additions to NME Radio. Also on the list is the mesmerising new one from Syd, cathartic grooves from Clairo, and a posthumously created collaboration between the late Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa.

And there’s plenty of other highlights packed in this week’s additions: Logic1000 brings slick house grooves, SASSY 009 conjures up lo-fi drum & bass, while Turnstile link up with Blood Orange for an emotional number.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: