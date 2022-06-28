NME Radio Roundup 27 June 2022: FKA twigs, Drake and Lana Del Rey & Father John Misty

At the 2022 Bandlab NME Awards, FKA twigs was crowned Godlike Genius, and in her acceptance speech she told the audience: “I don’t know a godlike genius, but it’s a godlike strength to carry on throughout difficult times.” This resilience is exemplified on the stunning ‘Killer’, twigs’ first new single since her mixtape ‘Caprisongs’; and the excellent new track was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists.
Also on new to NME Radio this week is ‘Falling Back’ from Drake’s surprise album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, and Lana Del Rey’s cover of Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’.
Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:
“Since when did happiness become a sin? / Since when did hurt become deliberate?” asks FKA twigs on her brand-new single ‘Killer’. A catchy and rhythmic pop groove carries the track, but what will grab your attention is twigs’ delicate voice and her moving lyrics. In a statement, she said: “When at its worst, the effects of a heartbeat can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself. In my song ‘Killer’, I explore this concept.” – Sabiq Rafid
Though not usually associated with house music, with surprise album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Drake has decided to give his own intriguing take on it. The song ‘Falling Back’ is a relaxed cut, with the Canadian artist repeatedly crooning “Falling back on me” over a melancholic yet driving backbeat. – SR
Lana Del Rey puts her own spin on Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, taken from the latter’s April LP ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’. Del Rey delivers hypnotising take on the song before Father John Misty accompanies her on the final chorus and conclusion – the song erupting in a gorgeous marriage of both their voices. – SR
Cautious Clay’s newest single ‘Puffer’ is an absolute heater. From the get go you’re greeted with an infectious bassline that continues to dominate the rest of the song. In its chorus, Joshua Karpeh sings a line that will linger in your head for a long time: “Like a flower in the sun / I just wanna grow grow grow / Broad and wide wide wide.” An instant earworm. – SR
‘Crest of the Wave’, from Foals’ seventh album ‘Life Is Yours’ is classic Foals. While it sounds like a happy number, the lyrics might suggest otherwise: “Stuck on St. Lucia / I promised I’d meet ya / But my words wait on water / So I’ll always be there waiting at the crest of the wave.” The song is, as NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote in his four-star review of the album, “that second life morning ciggy on the beach, taking stock of the riots and romance from the night before.” – SR
Earlier this month Nova Twins returned with their stellar 11-track album ‘Supernova’, featuring the energetic track ‘Choose Your Fighter’. Screams, heavy drumming and boisterous guitars – the track has it all. As Ali Shutler wrote in his five-star review of the album for NME: “‘Choose Your Fighter’ is the sort of explosive track that’ll inspire mosh pits all over the land.”
Beabadoobee is building up to release new album ‘Beatopia’, and the latest taste we’ve had of the record is stellar guitar-laden track ‘10:36’. Given that name: “because that was the time I finished writing it”, Bea’s explained that the song is: “basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.” – SR
Flying Lotus has dropped two new singles, ‘You Don’t Know’ and ‘The Room’, both featuring Los Angeles soul singer Devin Tracy. The latter indulges in smooth bass lines coupled with Tracy’s beautiful vocals – a perfect listen for cruising through the city at night. – SR
