NME Radio Roundup 30 May 2022: Harry Styles, Mr Jukes & Barney Artist, Foals and more

Earlier this month Harry Styles welcomed fans into his home with stellar third album ‘Harry’s House’. The record, given four stars here at NME, opens with ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’, a slinky number boasting bolshy brass and catchy scatting that was a must add to NME Radio this week.
Other new additions include Mr Jukes & Barney Artist’s tribute to ’90s hip-hop on ‘93’, as well as Foals’ feel-good summer tune ‘2001’.Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:
On the A List:
Harry Styles
‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’
Harry Styles’ third album ‘Harry’s House’ opens with the velvety ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’. In her four-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that the earworm: “comes tearing into view with a diva-worthy wail from the star that quickly dissolves into a slinky bassline and, shortly after, a peacocking trumpet melody that feels both flashy and celebratory.”
Mr Jukes & Barney Artist
‘93’
Mr Jukes – the solo project of Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman – has once again teamed up with frequent collaborator Barney Artist, for their new track ‘93’. The two-minute tune pays homage to hip-hop music from the ’90s, with Barney dropping bars of tribute to the likes of Nas and Busta Rhymes, while nodding to Steadman’s production prowess: “The flows are too cold and Jackie don’t miss.”
On the B List:
Watch the Ride & Nia Archives
‘Mash Up The Dance’
“Give me da riddim make me mash up di dance” proclaims Nia Archives on ‘Mash Up The Dance’, a joint single with dance supergroup Watch the Ride. The pulsing jungle anthem is sure to be a smash at events this summer, something Nia Archives has already witnessed. “Have seen this one going off in my sets for a minute now and I know it’s gonna mash up dance for the summer of jungle,” she shared when the track was released.
Foals
‘2001’
Foals have shared another preview of their upcoming record ‘Life Is Yours’ with new track ‘2001’. In a press statement frontman Yannis Philippakis described the tune as “a postcard from the past”, with the title 2001 referring to the year the band moved to Brighton. Speaking about the period of relocation, Philippakis says: “we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence.”
And while it may sound like a sanguine, summer tune, he adds that ‘2001’ “was written in the depths of the pandemic winter, and there’s an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence.”
Momma
‘Lucky’
American indie rockers Momma’s ‘Lucky’ is a grungy love song that celebrates the highs of a new relationship. Frontwoman Etta Friedman sings: “How’d I get so lucky? / Next to you in shades of green / My whole life’s a trophy / I picked the golden MVP.” Watch out for their album ‘Household Name’ dropping July 1.
On the C List:
Oliver Sim
‘Hideous’
The xx’s Oliver Sim shares a deeply personal aspect of his life on new solo single ‘Hideous’. The beautiful track sees him speak publicly about his experiences of living with HIV for the first time. Finding catharsis in confronting his emotions, Sim shared: “In recent years, I’ve become a firm believer that the best antidote to these feelings can be bringing them to the surface and shedding some light on them.”
Rachel Chinouriri
‘Happy Ending’
Taken from Rachel Chinouriri’s latest EP ‘Better Off Without’, ‘Happy Ending’ follows the indie singer-songwriter on her journey through the end of a relationship. Over an infectious instrumental, Rachel sings her recollections of the lows: “Way that you was, was just unforgivable / Like I don’t trust enough / You try to love me in the meantime / You wasn’t ready for the decline.”
Aitch
‘1989’
Mancunian rapper Aitch’s ‘1989’ features the 22-year-old spitting on a beat sampled from The Stone Roses’ iconic anthem ‘Fools Gold.’ Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder opens the track with an anecdote: “I’ve had loads of nights out involving drugs, sex, fucking – you name it. But the great thing is I can never remember it.” The new tune is part of the rapper’s upcoming debut album, ‘Close To Home’, a release Aitch told NME will be “100,000 percent a proper Manchester album”.
Dehd
‘Window’
Chicagoans Dehd have just released their brand new 13-track album ‘Blue Skies’, from which ‘Window’ is taken from. Expect to hear the hard-hitting track when the trio embark on a world tour that kicks off in August and completes in November.
DJ Seinfeld
‘Lost Island’
Swedish DJ/producer DJ Seinfield steps away from his signature melancholic sound for his latest release ‘Lost Island’, a groovy and spirited number guaranteed to get the dance floor bouncing. The track was initially made exclusively for his live sets, but “after my Australian tour a few months ago, I felt that the reactions to it warranted a proper release”, the DJ explained.
