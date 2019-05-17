“Music is not a competition” – artists discuss self-care in music in this exclusive extract from Phil Taggart’s Slacker Guide To The Music Industry

If you work at something you love, you tend to get emotionally wrapped up in it. This means that the highs and lows you experience are profound. When you invest your own money, time, and creativity into something that you want to make your life and it doesn’t work out, it can leave you deflated. There are countless numbers of people buying a ticket to this lottery, and only a few people will win. Which is why you should enjoy all the good sides of making music.

I was stressed to the eyeballs managing my band. Yet with the benefit of hindsight, I wouldn’t change a thing about it. The love we shared and the journey of being in a band are cherished memories I’ll have forever. But, by God, did the process fuck with all of our heads. Try telling a bunch of headstrong teenagers that they won’t be the biggest band in the world.

So, in this chapter we will have some personal stories from artists on how the music industry has impacted on their mental health, and also some of the processes they used to recover. We will also hear from Help Musicians UK and Music Support for some tangible tips on looking after yourself and about the services they offer.

I don’t think enough people know that these organisations exist to help with musicians their mental health. So, if you know any musicians who are suffering and are in need of help, then please tell them about these organisations.

If that musician is you, then you should know that people, by their very nature, are mostly good and they want to help. So please don’t suffer in silence. Speak to someone and get yourself on the road to recovery.

In the mythology of music, one thing that comes up time and time again is the idea of ‘meaning it’. It’s been the currency that critical reviews have thrived on for decades, and any number of ‘best albums’ lists are filled with music made by intense people who suffered for their art, and who poured every inch of that feeling into the grooves of the record.

And, sadly, they’re also full of records made by people who didn’t live to see their music feature on ‘best of’ lists.

Music can take a serious toll, and one of the easiest traps you can fall into is to believe that a happy, well-adjusted person can’t make great music.

‘Musicians are creative people and, generally speaking, creative people by nature are usually in tune with their feelings and emotions, as creativity is the artistic expression of feeling.’

Michael McCullagh is a writer and musician, also known as Son of the Hound. He previously played in a band called Colenso Parade, featuring a fantastically gifted and beautiful bassist (me). For him, it can be so easy to lose sight of the reality of the situation, in pursuit of some elusive goal of success.

‘Like a lot of pursuits, you’ll find yourself competing and comparing yourself to those who are working toward the same goal as yourself. What inevitably follows is a smoke-and-mirrors game that’s damaging to everyone: keep a cool front on the socials, make it appear that every gig was seminal, that I have my shit together, that I am a professional who knows what they are doing. In doing that, you are unintentionally alienating yourself from others who are probably suffering the same existential crisis when it feels like everything is amounting to nothing.’

This competitive streak in musicians is pretty easy to relate to. Throughout this book, we’ve heard so many people talk about the uphill struggle to ‘make it’ in the industry. In simplistic terms, there’s only so much money or attention to go around and, if someone is listening to my record, then they’re not listening to yours.