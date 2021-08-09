NME Radio Roundup 9 August 2021: Billie Eilish, Bleachers, Jungle, Holly Humberstone and more

Last month Billie Eilish dropped her excellent second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ and here at NME we gave it the full five-star treatment. The record establishes the contemporary pop powerhouse as “one of her generation’s most significant pop artists”, and though stacked with killer tunes it’s the sultry ‘Oxytocin’ we’ve selected for this week’s NME Radio A List.

Also new on the NME Radio playlist is an intimate cut from Bleachers, and a charming tune from Jungle, alongside additions from Fred Again.. and Baxter Dury, Holly Humberstone’s soul-baring Matty Healy-produced number, and Ayra Star’s Afropop bounce.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: