Last week Coldplay made their almighty return with new single ‘Higher Power’. Not content with just sharing the song with the inhabitants of planet earth though, the band premiered the tune with a special link-up to the International Space Station, where French astronaut Thomas Pesquet got an early preview of the song. Produced by Max Martin and channelling the band’s 2011 record ‘Mylo Xyloto’, the euphoric ‘Higher Power’ was a must add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.
In other additions to NME Radio this week, we’ve got Jessie Ware lighting up the dancefloor on ‘Please’, a cut from Squid’s ferocious 5-star debut ‘Bright Green Field’, and a taste of Modest Mouse’s first album in six years.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Coldplay
‘Higher Power’
The first glimpse of Coldplay’s upcoming ninth album is a feel-good bop. “I’m so happy that I’m alive / Happy I’m alive at the same time as you,” declares Chris Martin over soaring instrumentals, which perfectly complement his earnest message of hope and positivity. – Isaac Chiew
On the B List
DJ Khaled
‘We Going Crazy (ft. H.E.R. & Migos)’
On ‘We Going Crazy’, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., and Migos unite for a star-studded collaboration. Taken off the producer’s 12th studio album ‘Khaled Khaled’, the groovy track features his signature ebullient ad libs alongside H.E.R.’s slick vocals and a fiery verse from Migos. – IC
Royal Blood
‘Oblivion’
In a track by track rundown of their new album ‘Typhoons’ with NME, Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr revealed that ‘Oblivion’ was the last song written for their latest record. This isn’t too surprising, given the song is a standout cut on the tracklist and perhaps the best representation of Royal Blood’s new sonic direction. Taking cues from the likes of Daft Punk and Justice, the Brighton duo infuse their signature hard rock sound with dancefloor-worthy swagger, and the results are euphoric. -IC
Jessie Ware
‘Please’
Jessie Ware wants to bring the party back. On ‘Please’, she extends the jubilant energy of her 2020 album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ even further. Over buoyant synth lines and tightly constructed grooves, she yearns for those good times with you: “I want a place / Where golden moments last forever / Face to face / You look like someone I could treasure.” – JX Soo
Warpaint
‘Lilys’
There’s a hypnotic quality to Warpaint’s latest release. With peeling guitars that sprawl over ghostly vocals, and a fuzzy driving bass-line, it’s an atmospheric and ethereal offering. -IC
Dawn Richard
‘Boomerang’
Dawn Richard delivers a masterful blend of house grooves and infectious pop melodies on ‘Boomerang’. Taken from her latest album ‘Second Line’, the electrifying tune fuses synth swells with understated guitar riffs and infectious beats. It’s Richard’s impassioned vocals that are the highlight of the track though – with her gorgeous performance combining nostalgic melodies with refreshingly contemporary vocal modulation. -IC
Franc Moody
‘Tired Of Waiting’
“We wanted the tune to sound like a runaway train that never loses momentum,” Franc Moody have explained of their latest cut on Bandcamp. Sure enough, the glittering ‘Tired Of Waiting’ never lets go of its groovy momentum. Fuelled by catchy vocal hooks and infectious basslines, the London collective have crafted a disco-house showpiece, and its excellent. – JXS
On the C List
Self Esteem
‘I Do This All The Time’
Embedded within gorgeous string backdrops, ‘I Do This All The Time’ is a stirring treatise on life, as Rebecca Taylor delivers warnings on old habits, social obligations and false friendships. But in the end, she rises above the pressure to tell you it’s OK: “Look up, lean back, be strong / You didn’t think you’d live this long / Be as one, hold on, steady stand / For as long as you think you can.” – JXS
Squid
‘Pamphlets’
Agoraphobia and fear of propaganda plague Squid frontman Ollie Judge’s frantic verses on the ferocious ‘Pamphlets’. Recapturing the energy displayed on their breakout single ‘Houseplants’, the Brighton five-piece deliver a slice of pure post-punk exhilaration – a fitting taste of new album ‘Bright Green Field’’s brilliant dystopian world. – JXS
Gavin Turek
‘SLIDE’ ft. bLAck pARty
Gavin Turek and bLAck pARty’s ‘SLIDE’ is equal parts smooth and dynamic. Endlessly groovy and gripping, the track blends tight R&B instrumentals with awe-inspiring vocal performances and gorgeous harmonies from both artists. – IC
Modest Mouse
‘We Are Between’
On ‘We Are Between’, the indie-rock icons maintain their signature propulsive energy, replete with driving backbeats, wiry guitars and infectious pop hooks. Taken from their upcoming album ‘The Golden Casket’ – their first in six years – it’s an exciting glimpse of what’s to come. – JXS
