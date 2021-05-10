Last week Coldplay made their almighty return with new single ‘Higher Power’. Not content with just sharing the song with the inhabitants of planet earth though, the band premiered the tune with a special link-up to the International Space Station, where French astronaut Thomas Pesquet got an early preview of the song. Produced by Max Martin and channelling the band’s 2011 record ‘Mylo Xyloto’, the euphoric ‘Higher Power’ was a must add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

In other additions to NME Radio this week, we’ve got Jessie Ware lighting up the dancefloor on ‘Please’, a cut from Squid’s ferocious 5-star debut ‘Bright Green Field’, and a taste of Modest Mouse’s first album in six years.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: