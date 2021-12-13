NME Radio Roundup 13 December 2021: Grimes, SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and more

Earlier this month we were introduced to Grimes‘ ‘Book 1 era’ through new single ‘Player Of Games’. Claire Boucher’s latest release is a brilliant and bold introduction to the musical world of ‘Book 1’, fusing club beats with delicate vocals and vibrant production – and it was a must add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new to NME Radio this week is an R&B classic in the making from SZA, a Christmas cover from Phoebe Bridgers, and the freshest singles from Blue Hawaii, Tierra Whack and Mitski.

Check out what’s new on NME 1 & 2 below.