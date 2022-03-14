NME Radio Roundup 14 March 2022: Rex Orange County, Florence + the Machine & Superorganism

Florence + the Machine’s resonant single ‘Heaven Is Here’, which will appear on her new album ‘Dance Fever’, evokes Fiona Apple’s freewheeling modern classic ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ in its emphasis on percussion and unfettered vocal expression. After trilling and hollering, Florence Welch ends the song on a spine-tingling lyrical note: “And every song I wrote became an escape rope / Tied around my neck to pull me up to heaven.” – Karen Gwee

Sad Night Dynamite’s thrumming new single ‘Black & White’ is “a tale of despair and rebirth”, that was inspired by member Archie Blagden’s visit to Glastonbury when he was 20 years old. Between its snappy beats and otherworldly vocal production, this new track by the Somerset duo makes them a strong candidate for a return to Worthy Farm – but as performers. Watch out for their second mixtape. – KG

Superorganism ‘Teenager’ feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma

“Teenager, teenager / I’m gonna grow up to be a teenager.” So goes Superorganism’s new single, a collaboration with former tourmates CHAI and Pi Ja Ma and the first single from their second album ‘World Wide Pop’. True to that title, ‘Teenager’ has a fizzing, whimsical appeal, and is an exciting glimpse of the group’s upcoming record. – KG

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul ‘It Hit Me’ Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul combine avant-pop sensibilities, a love of the club and sharply satirical lyrics on their collaborative album ‘Topical Dancer’. Its fifth track is Soulwax co-write and co-production, ‘It Hit Me’. Over chrome-polished production and in clipped tones, the Belgian duo answer the question: when did it ‘hit you’ that you were an object of sexual attraction? – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Confidence Man ‘Woman’ Released on International Women’s Day, Confidence Man’s latest begins with a spoken-word declaration by Janet Planet. “Don’t call me the spark,” she declares. “I’m the fire and the flame. OK?” The song then explodes into a full-on dance party. This floor-filling single should be all you need to look out for the Aussie duo’s second album ‘TILT’ next month. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Kanye West ‘Hurricane’ ‘Hurricane’ begins with a luminous opening verse from The Weeknd and moves into a slithering sequence by Lil Baby before Kanye West even makes his entrance. Throughout, Ye and his cohort of producers keep the sounds tantalisingly skeletal, on this triumph from West’s 2021 album ‘Donda’. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List:

Dave ‘Starlight’ ‘Starlight’ is Dave’s first song of 2022 and his first release since 2021 sophomore album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’. Over stripped-down production that interpolates the melody of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, the rapper reflects on the world he inhabits now – from the trappings of fame to romantic woes – and the life he left behind. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Sigrid ‘It Gets Dark’ Fresh from winning Best Collaboration with Griff for joint single ‘Head On Fire’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Sigrid has unveiled ‘It Gets Dark’, a towering pop anthem from her new album ‘How To Let Go’. “I believe you need to feel the lows in life to feel the highs, and you have to know what sucks to then properly appreciate the good stuff. ‘It Gets Dark’ is an ode to that,” said the Norwegian singer of her latest release. – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Rex Orange County ‘Open A Window’ featuring Tyler, The Creator NME cover star Rex Orange County teams up with Tyler, The Creator again on ‘Open A Window’. This song, from his brand-new album ‘Who Cares?’, comes five years after Tyler invited the singer-songwriter born Alex O’Connor to guest on his ‘Flower Boy’ album. “I had 500 followers on SoundCloud at the time when I headed out to LA and nobody really knew who I was,” O’Connor told NME of the impact Tyler’s co-sign had on him. “It made me realise that if I have to believe in myself, then someone like Tyler will believe in me too.” – KG Listen: Spotify | Apple Music